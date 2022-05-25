EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi Signs First Major Distributor for EYEfi Axis Cloud with Dicker Data Limited

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) (OTCPINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce it has signed its first major distributor, Dicker Data Limited (ASX: DDR), for the forthcoming launch of EYEfi Axis Cloud and creating a significant platform for EYEfi's sales opportunities and revenue growth.

DDR is Australia's leading locally owned and operated distributor of ICT hardware, software, cloud, security, access control, surveillance and IoT solutions for reseller partners. Known as the Australian ICT industry's most trusted advisors, Dicker Data's mission is to inspire, educate and enable reseller partners to achieve their full potential through the delivery of unparalleled technology, value-added services and logistics.

DDR will be marketing and selling the EYEfi Axis Cloud product, currently planned for launch in August 2022, through its vast network of resellers across Australia and New Zealand. With thousands of customers downstream of their reseller network, the agreement with DDR provides excellent sales reach for EYEfi; maximizing the opportunity for the rapid adoption of EYEfi Axis Cloud product and substantial sales revenue.

Dicker Data's General Manager - DAS, Chris Price, said "I'm pleased to welcome EYEfi Axis Cloud to the Dicker Data Access and Surveillance (DAS) portfolio. Their subscription-based, centralized cloud technology provides a secure and simplified way to remotely manage end-user environments and enables existing customers to unlock additional value from the investments they've already made. Our team look forward to introducing our extensive network of access and surveillance customers to the EYEfi Axis Cloud range".

EYEfi has been working closely with DDR ahead of the formal launch, and in conjunction with our product partner, Axis Communications, has provided critical feedback enabling EYEfi to further refine the product and commercial offering to ensure its well-positioned for success in the marketplace.

EYEfi Axis Cloud offers customers an easy way to connect, monitor and manage Axis cameras on the internet. EYEfi Axis Cloud is an entirely cloud-based video service platform and will enable the EYEfi and Axis sales channels with recurring subscription-based revenue, while providing end customers with a reliable and effective monitoring solution for Axis cameras.

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon said "We are excited to have Dicker Data onboard as the first major distributor for our EYEfi Axis Cloud product offering. The sales reach, quality and volume of the resellers and customers that sit within Dicker Data's distribution channel, presents EYEfi with an excellent opportunity for the uptake of the product and we are looking forward to making this a success for both our organizations and their customers".

The EYEfi Axis subscription-based offering will be available initially via Axis' vast distributor and partner network across Australia and New Zealand. Axis plans to expand this offering into other major regions around the world, once launched here in Oceania.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data (ASX: DDR) is an Australian-owned and operated, ASX-listed technology hardware, software, cloud, cybersecurity, access and surveillance and emerging technologies distributor with over 44 years of experience. Our sales and presales teams are experienced product specialists who are dedicated to helping you tailor solutions to suit your client's needs.

As a distributor, we sell exclusively to our valued partner base of over 8,200 resellers across ANZ. We pride ourselves on developing strong long-term relationships with our customers, and helping them grow. This customer-first approach means we are proactive in engaging with our resellers and allows us to dynamically shift with changing market conditions, in turn helping to increase profitability.

Dicker Data distributes a wide portfolio of products from the world's leading technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other Tier 1 global brands. As the leading Australian distributor for many of these vendors, Dicker Data is dedicated to helping our partners deliver industry-leading solutions built on the world's best technologies. https://www.dickerdata.com.au/

