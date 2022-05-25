EV Nickel Inc.: EV Nickel Receives Exploration Permit for Phase 3 Drilling and Initiates Surface Sampling in Carman-Langmuir Area

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

EVNi has received the exploration permit to start drilling in the Carman-Langmuir area, from Ontario's Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry

Historic exploration has identified large dunitic bodies with elevated nickel contents

Many of the units are exposed in outcrop and EVNi will initiate sampling this week

After the updated surface sampling, EVNi plans to be drilling the area this summer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") continues to target the large-scale nickel potential of its Carman-Langmuir Zone located in Carman and Langmuir Townships, approximately 30 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario (for further detail, please see May 17, 2022 news release).

The Company has more than 30,000 hectares to explore and has identified more than 100km of favourable strike length.

Historically, the district produced from the Redstone, Langmuir #1 & #2, and McWatters mines, with grades ranging from 0.5% Ni (McWatters) to 2.14% Ni (Redstone). In addition to this production, the Shaw Dome hosts the Hart Deposit and EVNi's W4 Zone, plus the permitted Redstone and Carshaw mills (as detailed in Figure 1).

"Receiving this permit to drill and getting started on our own surface sampling across Carman-Langmuir are great steps towards beginning to realize our great exploration potential," said Sean Samson, President, CEO of EV Nickel, "we are very excited about finding more Large Scale mineralization up at Carman-Langmuir, and what success there will mean for the trajectory of the Company."

Outcrop exposure along a ridge of ultramafic dunite to peridotite extending from the Langmuir Access Road up into central Carman Township is good and the mapping indicate an ultramafic sequence with an apparent thickness of between 250 and 1,000 metres (E.J. Leahy, Ontario Department and Mines and Northern Affairs Geological Report 96, 1971; and D.R. Pyke, Ontario Department of Mines, Geological Report 86, 1970). Several geochemical analyses of the exposed ultramafic units have been completed from the area of interest by the Ontario Geological Survey and the University of Alabama to better understand the mineral potential of these ultramafic units (see Figure 2). Historic sampling of the large dunite-peridotite sequences returned analyses with nickel contents all occurring above 0.25% along the entire length and breadth of the outcrop exposures (Pyke, D.R. 1982. Geology of the Timmins Area, District of Cochrane; Ontario Geological Survey, Report 219, Map 2455, 141p.; and Sproule et al., 2003, OGS Open File Report 6073). All of the analyses are available in the public domain

It is along these large dunitic bodies that the Company will immediately start its own surface sampling this week and is now permitted to begin drilling. EV Nickel plans to be drilling the area this summer.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. In addition to extensive historic production, the Shaw Dome area is home to its Langmuir Project which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel TM business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has more than 30,000 hectares to explore and has identified more than 100km of favourable strike length.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Langmuir Project's 2010 historical estimate:

Historical mineral resources for Langmuir were estimated by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., as documented in a report entitled, "Golden Chalice Resources Inc., Mineral Resource Evaluation, Langmuir W4 Project, Ontario, Canada", dated June 28, 2010 (the "Historical Report"). A qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, has not done sufficient work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. The Company is not treating the Historical Report as current. The reader is cautioned not to rely upon any of the Historical Report, or the estimates therein. The historical estimates are presented herein as geological information only, as a guide to follow-up technical work, and for targeting of confirmation and exploration drilling.

