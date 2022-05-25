- (PLX AI) - CureVac Q1 revenue EUR 24.4 million vs. estimate EUR 9.5 million.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR -15.3 million vs. estimate EUR -98 million
- • Partners with myNEO to identify novel antigen targets for mRNA-based cancer vaccine development
- • The partnership combines CureVac's mRNA technology with myNEO's platform for the discovery and selection of tumor antigens predicted to elicit strong immune responses
- • Together with myNEO, CureVac aims to identify specific antigens for the development of novel mRNA cancer vaccines
