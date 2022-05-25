Protective Face Masks Market worth USD 11.2 billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Major players operating in the global protective face masks industry include 3M, Honeywell, Henry Schein, Cardinal Health, Coltene, CrossTex, Dentsply Sirona, and Moldex.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The protective face masks market value is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increased awareness pertaining to use of masks coupled with growing incidence of infectious disease across the globe will propel the market expansion.

Usage of face masks with particular allergies in individuals is likely to drive the market demand. Also, respiratory masks are available in various shapes and sizes that make them suitable for every individual. These products do not merely protect the users from dust but also from minute floating air particles. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is constantly emphasizing, especially medical personnel to use disposable face masks since they are invariably exposed to viruses, bacteria, and other sorts of pathogens.

Protective face masks market from N95 respirator segment was valued at over USD 5.2 billion in 2021. N95 respirators is a respiratory protective device designed to filter airborne particles efficiently. These respirators are often used in healthcare settings, as they are clinically tested for bacterial filtration efficiency and particulate filtration efficiency. Moreover, N95 respirators are widely used while traveling at mining or construction sites to protect the respiratory systems. These respirators can be worn for shorter period offering temporary protection while some of the are designed for use over extended time period. Such benefits will attract more customers and will upsurge the market growth.

Some major findings of the protective face masks market report include:

Benefits associated with N95 respirators will foster the segment expansion.

Rise in number of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and other airborne diseases is anticipated to boost the adoption rate of face masks in the Asia Pacific region.

region. Market players are focusing on ramping up production to capture the expanding market for protective face masks.

Long-term care centers segment is set to cross USD 1.3 billion by 2030. Long-term care centers provide both personal and medical support services to individuals who are unable to live independently. Moreover, owing to the growing number of infectious diseases including COVID-19 pandemic, most of the long-term care centers are transformed into isolation wards to accommodate the patients. Thus, to minimize the spread of infection among the newly created isolation wards, appropriate precautions were to be implemented such as wearing masks is mandatory, thereby augmenting the market revenue of protective face masks.

Asia Pacific protective face masks market was valued at around USD 13.1 billion in 2021. Rise in number of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and other airborne diseases is predicted to boost the adoption rate of face masks in the region. Moreover, the increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the growing elderly population that are more susceptible to infections will further fuel the regional market progression. Additionally, increase in adoption of protective face masks in China and Japan to reduce allergies due to pollution will accelerate the regional industry trends.

Few notable companies operating in the protective face masks market include 3M, Honeywell, Henry Schein, BSN Medical, Hygeco Medical, Cardinal Health, Coltene, CrossTex, Dentsply Sirona, and Moldex. The manufacturers are focusing on increasing production to cater to the exponential increase in product demand.

