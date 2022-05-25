Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a medical device company that has developed a proprietary, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared surgical implant system for sacroiliac joint ("SI Joint") fixation/fusion surgery, today announced the Company will participate in The Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Virtual 1x1 Investor Conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Richard Ferrari, Founder and Executive Chairman, Steve Foster, CEO and President, and Steven Van Dick, CFO, will attend and will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

For more information on the conference, please contact your conference representative. Meeting requests may also be emailed to tenon@mzgroup.us.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed a proprietary, FDA cleared surgical implant system, which is designed to optimize SI-Joint fixation / fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space.

