Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies to Participate in the BlueTech Forum

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Howie Honeyman, President and CEO, as well as Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Sales will be attending the 10th Annual BlueTech Forum in Vancouver from June 6 to June 8, 2022 offered through Foresight and BlueTech Research with support from NRC IRAP's CleanTech Sector Team.

Date: June 6-June 8, 2022

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre

Link: https://www.bluetechforum.com

The BlueTech forum is a boutique industry event that is held in support of the world's leading water technologies companies, entrepreneurs, and investors from leading research centers. This event brings forth discussion on the growing water crisis and seeks out professionals from around the world to focus on accelerating the drive towards best practice in water management and net-zero carbon emissions. The Company is proud to present its patented forward osmosis solution that has the potential to significantly reduce water usage in many mining industrial use applications. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments "Blue Tech Research is a leading water expertise group monitoring multiple and detailed trends and new technologies within the global water landscape. Forward Water is excited to both learn and provide insight into these viewpoints."

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit https://www.forwardwater.com/

About the BlueTech Forum

The BlueTech Forum has been uniting professionals in the Global Water Sector for over a decade to find solutions to the water crisis. Located in Vancouver, this unique opportunity provides those who are working at the forefront of environmental regrowth and regeneration to meet, discuss and collaborate with one another. This global forum attracts industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors for a day of water technology briefings, immersive networking, and outstanding innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.bluetechforum.com.

