Financial Recovery Technologies Launches Litigation ESG (LESG) in Response to Client Demand for ESG Insights into Shareholder Litigation Opportunities

MEDFORD, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT), a leading provider of securities class action recovery services to the investment community, announced today the launch of its Litigation ESG solution.



Litigation ESG is a proprietary scoring system that evaluates the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects of global shareholder recovery opportunities. Clients can use Litigation ESG for joining decisions that target governance while also addressing social and environmental concerns.

"We're excited to be the first to launch a proprietary methodology to integrate ESG insights into securities recovery monitoring and participation," says Rob Adler, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Recovery Technologies. "At FRT, we are committed to innovation in every aspect of our business. Governance has always been at the core of what we do by helping harmed investors maximize and recover damages owed to them. Litigation ESG is an important first step in not only reviewing case merit based on governance criteria but also incorporating environmental harm and social concerns into the world of securities actions."

"Our clients have told us they are looking for more ways to materially show their commitment to ESG," says Mike Lange, Esq., SVP of Worldwide Litigation at Financial Recovery Technologies. "Litigation ESG will help ESG teams see what investments have been impacted by corporate wrongdoing and support our clients' decision-making when evaluating global recovery opportunities. The system also provides unique information useful for investment and proxy voting teams."

Headquartered in Medford, MA with offices in London, Sydney, and New York, FRT has more than 1,000 institutional clients worldwide who rely on FRT's global class action services because of its industry expertise, in-house and unbiased legal experts, and dedicated service and operations teams around the world.

ABOUT FINANCIAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2008, Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT) is a leading technology-based services firm that helps the investment community identify eligibility, file claims and collect funds made available in securities class action settlements. Offering the most comprehensive range of claim filing and monitoring services available, we provide best-in-class eligibility analysis, disbursement auditing and client reporting, and deliver the highest level of accuracy, accountability and transparency available. Financial Recovery Technologies is a Cross Country Group company (http://www.ccgroup.com). For more information, go to www.frtservices.com.