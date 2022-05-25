Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) announces that an additional 130.2 m of drilling (for a total of 2,177.7 m to date) of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 18 diamond drillholes (DD) have been completed to date, with two additional holes in progress. Included in this press release are assay details on holes 12 and 13, outstanding assay results on the remaining completed holes will follow at a later date. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.
Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)
|NAME
|X
|Y
|Z
|AZIMUTH
|DIP
|EOH
CGD001
391942
8749876
381
45
-58
100.10
CGD002
391867
8749905
382
50
-60
141.20
CGD003
391926
8749863
381
50
-60
120.55
CGD004
391842
8749975
381
50
-60
93.15
CGD005
391775
8750076
378
50
-60
111.00
CGD006
391722
8750171
378
50
-60
120.65
CGD007
391626
8750343
375
50
-60
120.20
CGD008
391755
8750196
376
50
-60
100.05
CGD009
391603
8750328
376
50
-60
120.00
CGD010
391597
8750372
375
50
-60
141.00
CGD011
391574
8750352
376
50
-60
140.05
CGD012
391533
8750454
373
50
-60
134.65
CGD013
391431
8750595
373
50
-60
140.70
CGD014
391392
8750562
376
50
-60
151.00
CGD015
391336
8750756
371
50
-60
206.90
CGD016
391317
8750785
371
50
-60
151.15
CGD017
391294
8750765
372
50
-60
162.05
CGD018
391233
8750891
369
50
-60
130.20
The third batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:
- 45 assays, which includes two internal Certified Reference Materials (CRM)
Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD012 and CGD013 on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 2 holes is set out in Table 3 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.
DH_Hole
DH_From_m
DH_To_m
Hole_ID
Length_m
TGC_%
TGC_ BEST INTERVAL
CGD012
55.15
60.06
CGD012
4.91
8.27
4.91m @ 8.27 % TGC
CGD012
93.25
93.90
CGD012
0.65
3.16
0.65m @ 3.16 % TGC
CGD012
99.60
101.50
CGD012
1.90
3.99
1.90m @ 3.99 % TGC
CGD012
102.31
103.18
CGD012
0.87
8.07
0.87m @ 8.07 % TGC
CGD012
105.63
106.86
CGD012
1.23
6.37
1.23m @ 6.37 % TGC
CGD013
64.16
65.73
CGD013
1.57
3.31
1.57m @ 3.31 % TGC
CGD013
72.41
77.41
CGD013
5.00
9.25
5.00m @ 9.25 % TGC
CGD013
78.41
81.20
CGD013
2.79
3.11
2.79m @ 3.11 % TGC
SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.
Once the drilling is complete and all drillholes are assayed, the Company intends to process the obtained data in order to generate a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Capim Grosso asset, which will be combined with pilot metallurgical testing data and other relevant information in order to generate a Feasibility Study (FS) and fast track the project development.
Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from a further 2 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drill core was halved, and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.
|HOLE #
|FROM_m
|TO_m
|INTERVAL_m
|SAMPLE #
|TGC_%
|CGD012
|55.15
|56.05
|0.9
|X6836
|3.14
|CGD012
|56.05
|57.05
|1
|X6837
|6.79
|CGD012
|57.05
|58.05
|1
|X6838
|7.64
|CGD012
|58.05
|59.05
|1
|X6839
|11.87
|CGD012
|59.05
|60.06
|1.01
|X6840
|11.37
|CGD012
|66.95
|68
|1.05
|X6841
|N.A.
|CGD012
|73.97
|74.53
|0.56
|X6842
|N.A.
|CGD012
|78.2
|78.8
|0.6
|X6843
|N.A.
|CGD012
|85.05
|86.05
|1
|X6844
|N.A.
|CGD012
|92.25
|93.25
|1
|X6846
|N.A.
|CGD012
|93.25
|93.9
|0.65
|X6847
|3.16
|CGD012
|95.37
|96
|0.63
|X6848
|0.58
|CGD012
|96
|97.05
|1.05
|X6849
|0.17
|CGD012
|99.6
|100.6
|1
|X6850
|6.68
|CGD012
|100.6
|101.5
|0.9
|X6851
|1
|CGD012
|101.5
|102.31
|0.81
|X6852
|<0,05
|CGD012
|102.31
|103.18
|0.87
|X6853
|8.07
|CGD012
|103.18
|103.42
|0.24
|X6854
|N.A.
|CGD012
|105.63
|106.86
|1.23
|X6855
|6.37
|CGD013
|30.6
|31.55
|0.95
|X6856
|N.A.
|CGD013
|64.16
|64.76
|0.6
|X6857
|1.54
|CGD013
|64.76
|65.73
|0.97
|X6858
|4.41
|CGD013
|71.61
|72.41
|0.8
|X6859
|N.A.
|CGD013
|72.41
|73.41
|1
|X6860
|13.85
|CGD013
|73.41
|74.41
|1
|X6861
|11.26
|CGD013
|74.41
|75.41
|1
|X6862
|7.64
|CGD013
|75.41
|76.41
|1
|X6863
|6.69
|CGD013
|76.41
|77.41
|1
|X6864
|6.8
|CGD013
|77.41
|78.41
|1
|X6866
|N.A.
|CGD013
|78.41
|79.41
|1
|X6867
|4.52
|CGD013
|79.41
|80.41
|1
|X6868
|2.28
|CGD013
|80.41
|81.2
|0.79
|X6869
|2.38
|CGD013
|81.2
|82.3
|1.1
|X6870
|0.73
|CGD013
|90.59
|91.1
|0.51
|X6871
|N.A.
|CGD013
|119.37
|119.85
|0.48
|X6872
|1.34
|CGD013
|120.24
|120.96
|0.72
|X6873
|N.A.
|CGD013
|122.04
|123.04
|1
|X6874
|1.67
|CGD013
|123.04
|124.15
|1.11
|X6875
|1.99
|CGD013
|125
|126
|1
|X6876
|N.A.
|CGD013
|126
|127
|1
|X6877
|N.A.
|CGD013
|127
|128
|1
|X6878
|N.A.
|CGD013
|128
|129
|1
|X6879
|N.A.
|CGD013
|129
|129.52
|0.52
|X6880
|N.A.
Qualified Persons
Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.
About Gratomic
Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.
Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.
The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.
For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:
Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095
Forward Looking Statements:
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)
