Luggage To Ship Inc.: Luggage To Ship is the Perfect Choice for Summer Travel

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Luggage to Ship Inc., a leading and tech-enabled online Shipping, Moving, and Storage service platform for businesses and consumers, and an honoree of Inc 5000, urges travelers to book now in anticipation of an expected high growth in international and domestic travel volume. It's a sold-out summer, make planning and act now are more important than ever,

This year's forecast marks the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010. This summer, Americans are more ready to travel than ever. 6 in 10 Americans plan to travel this summer, 27% of air travelers will fly overseas. Air travel continues to rebound, up 25% over last year. AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.

"With traveler confidence increasing and health concerns declining, Americans are packing their bags and upgrading their summer trip. However, high prices, frequent airline delays, and hassle of carrying the luggage will keep them grounded.", says Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of Luggage to Ship. "Luggage to Ship is the perfect choice for summer travel. Our flexible booking arrangements are creating a whole new world of opportunities for laptop luggers and Mobile Globals to ship the luggage ahead of the journey."

How to travel stress-free this summer, here are some tips:

When book shipment ahead of travel, the earlier, the better.

Roads will be busy. Flexibility is important when considering pick up or drop off.

Insurance is highly recommended.

Use vacuum seal bags after putting your travel essentials, seal, and compress.

Understand your destination country

Chat online or call customer service 24/7

Visit luggagetoship.com

Book now with Promo code: Travel5

Stay safe this summer, have fun planning your travel, and enjoy the sunshine.

About Luggage to Ship Inc.

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

LuggageToShip.com is among one of the fastest growing private companies in the America, a leading and tech-enabled online platform provides online Shipping, convenient moving, and storage of door-to-door luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis and snowboard, delivery domestic and international. By leveraging a global network of shipping partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage to Ship and Ship and Storage built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipping, moving, and storage at real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method for each individual booking.

Learn more About us | Shipping Tips | Checking Price

Follow us FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

cs@LuggageToShip.com

(800) 678-6167

SOURCE: Luggage To Ship Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702662/Luggage-To-Ship-is-the-Perfect-Choice-for-Summer-Travel