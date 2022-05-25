Green Gravity, a startup proposing to use old mine shafts for gravitational energy storage, has secured AUD 1.4 million ($990,000) in its first formal capital raise.From pv magazine Australia Green Gravity is turning to the former cornerstone of Australia's wealth, coal mining, to remove the final hurdle for a fully renewable electricity system. It is proposing to lift and release ultra-heavy weights in legacy mine shafts, in a reimagining of how the universal force of attraction, gravity, can be used to store renewable energy. While the hyped Swiss startup Energy Vault recently hit rocky waters, ...

