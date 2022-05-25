Chubb Makes Senior Appointments to Financial Lines Teams in UK, Ireland, South Africa and Global Markets

Nadia Bagijn appointed Financial Institutions Manager UKISA and CGM; Leon Adeyemi becomes Cyber Manager UKISA and CGM. Mary McGovern promoted to Management Liability Manager UKISA.

LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced three senior appointments to its Financial Lines teams in the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa (UKISA) and Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the company's London Market wholesale and specialty business including its Lloyd's platform.

Nadia Bagijn has been appointed Financial Institutions Manager UKISA and CGM, Leon Adeyemi becomes Cyber Manager for UKISA and CGM, and Mary McGovern is promoted to Management Liability Manager for UKISA.

In her new role, Nadia will be responsible for the leadership of the Financial Institutions business within UKISA and CGM, including setting and driving the growth strategy for both. Nadia has worked in the insurance industry for 19 years. Prior to joining Chubb, she held financial institutions underwriting leadership roles at several major carriers in the UK, US and Australia.

Leon, who was previously Cyber Senior Underwriter CGM, will now be responsible for the leadership of the Cyber team within UKISA and CGM. His role will include implementing cyber strategy for Chubb's Major Accounts and Mid-Market clients in UKISA and CGM.

Mary joined Chubb in 2008 and most recently led its London Management Liability business. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading and growing Chubb's Management Liability portfolio across UKISA.

All three will be based in London and will report into Janet Edey, Financial Lines Manager UKISA. Nadia and Leon will also report to Robert Wilson, Chief Underwriting Officer for CGM. The appointments are effective immediately.

Janet Edey said:

"I am delighted to welcome Nadia, Leon and Mary to their new roles. They are all seasoned professionals with a wealth of insights, experience and understanding which will help us to serve even better the constantly changing needs of our Financial Lines clients across the UK, Ireland and South Africa. Their leadership will be invaluable in driving the ongoing evolution of the Financial Institutions, Cyber and Management Liability facets of our offering."

Robert Wilson said:

"I look forward to working with Nadia and Leon to develop further our Financial Institutions and Cyber portfolios within CGM at this crucial time in the market cycle. Their expertise and depth of knowledge will help us pursue continued growth as we innovate and create new opportunities for our customers and our business."

About Chubb



Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

