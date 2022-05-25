ResMed Inc.: ResMed Announces Participation in the 38th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.



More information about this event, including a live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately 12 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through June 1, 2023.

About ResMed

