Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Granite Garage Floors on Its Sale to Threshold Brands, a Portfolio Company of The Riverside Company

Boxwood's latest transaction continues its impressive momentum as a premier M&A advisor in the franchising sector

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Granite Garage Floors ("GGF" or "the Company"), a franchisor that provides customized garage floor coatings for residential and commercial customers, to Threshold Brands, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Granite Garage Floors on the transaction. The transaction was led by J. Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director), Madison Day (Vice President), and Colby Carter (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 by Alan Mishkoff, GGF operates through a network of 14 franchised locations across the U.S. GGF has rapidly become one of the leading concrete coating companies in the industry that focuses on residential garage floors. The Company's proven coating system upgrades concrete surfaces to "Look and Last Like Granite" in a variety of niche finishes to upgrade garage floors, basements, patios, and commercial buildings. The Company has installed over 10,000,000 square feet across 20,000 new garage floors within the broader $2 billion garage services market.

"Alan has built an impressive business, bringing an organized and professionalized approach to a highly fragmented category," said Brian Alas, Managing Director of Boxwood Partners. "The Company's unique value proposition and premium product is poised for growth within the underpenetrated garage market. In addition, GGF provides homeowners with the ability to enhance property values in a cost-efficient manner as compared to larger renovations or improvements. The partnership with Threshold will provide the Company immediate access to additional resources to accelerate the growth of their system."

"From start to finish, Boxwood went above and beyond to ensure we received the best outcome with the right partner" said Alan Mishkoff, Owner of Granite Garage Floors. "Their knowledge of the industry and expertise on transaction execution was invaluable as we navigated this process."

Lane Fisher and JoyAnn Kenny of Fisher Zucker served as legal counsel.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

About Granite Garage Floors

Granite Garage Floors opened its first location in South Florida in 2009, followed by Atlanta in 2010. Since then, Granite Garage Floors has started franchising and continued its expansion each year into additional locations throughout the country. The Company's goal remains the same today as it was in 2009 - offer quality industrial-grade garage flooring options to the residential and commercial market along with unmatched dedication & commitment to customer service, which has proved to be essential to their success.

About Threshold Brands

Threshold Brands is home to a variety of franchise service companies. Their mission is simple, to open the door to a better lifestyle. Whether someone is looking to repair, maintain or enhance their home or property, or if they would like to own a business that helps people do so, Threshold Brands has what they are looking for. Threshold's family of nine brands is dedicated to being environmentally conscious, franchisee and consumer-friendly, with a strong focus on being "a best place to work." The nine brands include: Granite Garage Floors, Sir Grout, MaidPro, Men In Kilts, FlyFoe, Pestmaster Services, USA Insulation, Heating + Air Paramedics, and Plumbing Paramedics.

