Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Partners With Lightico to Deliver End-to-End, Digitally Complete Customer Journeys to Lenders

Robust Capabilities Including e-Signature and Document Collection Integrated Into Inovatec's LOS Streamlines Loan Processes and Accelerates Bookings and Improves Compliance

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced it has reached an agreement with digital completion pioneer Lightico to deliver digitally complete customer journeys to lenders throughout North America. Through this relationship, lenders can access Lightico's robust, compliant, cost-efficient, and secure capabilities directly through the Inovatec LOS.

Lightico delivers its capabilities through its Digital Completion Cloud, which is a no-code, mobile-first solution that enables lenders to quickly and seamlessly complete high-friction interactions such as loan originations or ACH servicing. Unlike existing siloed solutions offered by legacy e-Signature providers, the Digital Completion Cloud unifies e-Signature, document collection, identification and verification, payment, and other capabilities that enable interactions to be completed in a highly convenient, secure, and efficient multi-purpose channel. The platform's workflow engine also enables easy, powerful, and smart automated journeys that are fully customizable to lenders' needs.

"We are very proud to form this partnership with Lightico, which we believe will translate into very tangible benefits to our clients that are looking to improve speed, accuracy, and compliance within the loan origination process," said Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inovatec. "Inovatec has always stressed the importance of integrating best-of-breed third-party solutions into our LOS, LMS, and Consumer Direct portals to deliver maximum value to our customers. The relationship with Lightico reinforces our approach, and will ensure that solutions we provide will remain relevant, affordable, and effective in a fast-changing market."

Inovatec's cloud-based solutions enable lenders to expedite underwriting and improve loan management through intelligent automation that can be customized to meet the exacting needs of lenders. The company's LOS and LMS platforms allow lenders to change workflows and create new business processes as needed, ensuring that lenders can compete without compromising data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. In addition to its integration into its LOS platform, Inovatec plans to add Lightico's e-Signature and workflow management features to its LMS Consumer Direct portal over the next several months.

"Inovatec has demonstrated a unique ability to create an ecosystem that is ideally suited to serve the requirements and expectations of lenders," noted Zviki Ben-Ishay, chief executive officer and co-founder of Lightico. "We are delighted to work side-by-side with Inovatec and ensure that our customers can leverage the most efficient and reliable workflow management tools to succeed in this fast-paced, highly competitive market. There has never been a more critical time to integrate end-to-end digital completion technology to serve growing consumer demand for an Amazon-like experience in every single interaction with businesses."

For information on Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solution, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports equipment, and other lenders across North America, Europe, and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

About Lightico

Lightico is an award-winning SaaS platform that empowers businesses to accelerate their customer journeys through automated workflows. With the Lightico Digital Completion Cloud, companies leverage no-code workflows to easily collect customer eSignatures, documents, and payments, and authenticate ID in real time - straight from the customer's smartphone. By unifying the previously siloed steps of customer-facing processes, businesses enjoy faster and shorter sales and servicing cycles, boost NPS, and significantly improve their completion rates. Hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated industries such as finance, insurance, and telecommunications, rely on Lightico to make their customer journeys more efficient and streamlined.

