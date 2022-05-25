Automated Optical Inspection System Market size worth $ 3945.37 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 19.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rapidly flourishing consumer electronics industry along with growing consumer inclination towards the adoption of smartphones is anticipated to drive the Automated Optical Inspection System Market demand over the forecast period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automated Optical Inspection System Market" By Type (2D AOI Systems, 3D AOI Systems), By Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, Automated Optical Inspection System Market size was valued at USD 818.31 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3945.37 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.21% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4641

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automated Optical Inspection System Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market Overview

The rapidly flourishing electronics industry has augmented the demand for PCBs worldwide, this, in turn, is driving the consumption of AOI systems, thereby contributing to its market demand. According to MKTPCB, a professional PCB solution supplier from Shenzhen, China, the PCB market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2026. The augmented use of PCBs in connected automobiles has been driving the OCB industry growth over the years. These vehicles are fully connected to wired and wireless devices, enabling effective communication with other devices including smartphones. The autonomous technology allows drivers to unlock cars, evaluate the status of their batteries, ignite climate regulation systems remotely and monitor their vehicles from any place using smartphones.

Furthermore, increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones has further contributed to the PCB industry's growth. In the coming years, three-dimensional electronic products are anticipated to transform the development process of electrical systems. They will aid in designing three-dimensional PCBs by creating layer stacked substrate material, further incorporated by a functional ink on top. The rise of SMART technology is anticipated to present rewarding growth opportunities for the Automated Optical Inspection System Market over the forecast period.

Key Developments

Nordson Corporation acquired MatriX Technologies GmbH and Expanded its Test and Inspection Offerings.

Orbotech introduced the revolutionary Ultra Dimension Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Series for PCB production. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of advanced PCB manufacturing processes.

Lacon Electronic GmbH acquired TRI's AOI Solution which is an algorithm-based inspection system with accurate and precise physical and optical characteristics of modules.

Key Players

The major players in the market are CyberOptics, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd., GOPEL electronic GmbH, KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc., MIRTEC CO., LTD, Nordson Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Saki Corporation,Test Research, Inc. and Viscom AG.).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market On the basis of Type, Technology, Application, and Geography.

Automated Optical Inspection System Market, By Type

2D AOI Systems



3D AOI Systems

Automated Optical Inspection System Market, By Technology

Inline AOI



Offline AOI

Automated Optical Inspection System Market, By Application

Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Industrial Electronics



Medical Devices



Telecommunication



Energy & Power

Automated Optical Inspection System Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Optical Sensor Market By Industry (Medical, Utilities, Aerospace and Defense), By Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Inline Automated Optical Inspection Market By Product (Desktop and Freestanding), By Application (Electronics, Medical, Automobile and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Automated Optical Inspection Equipment Market By Product (2D AOI Systems and 3D AOI Systems), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Medical Devices, Telecommunication, and Energy & Power), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Portable Optical Time Domain Reflectometer Market By Type (Full-feature OTDR, Hand-held OTDR), By Application (Cable TV, Military), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading Automated Optical Inspection Systems engineering methods for testing electronic assemblies

Visualize Automated Optical Inspection System Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg