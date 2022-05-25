Press Release: STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2022

STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2022

Amsterdam, May 25, 2022 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2022 AGM"), which was held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The resolutions, approved by the Shareholders, were:

-- The adoption of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU). The 2021 statutory annual accounts were filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on March 24, 2022 and are posted on the Company's website ( http://www.st.com www.st.com) and the AFM's website (www.afm.nl); -- The distribution of a cash dividend of US$ 0.24 per outstanding share of the Company's common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$ 0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2022 and first quarter of 2023 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment as per the table below; -- The reappointment of Ms. Janet Davidson, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a two-year term expiring at the end of the 2024 AGM; -- The appointment of Ms. Donatella Sciuto, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the end of the 2025 AGM in replacement of Ms. Lucia Morselli whose mandate will expire at the end of the 2022 AGM; -- The approval of the stock-based portion of the compensation of the President and CEO; -- The authorization to the Managing Board, until the end of the 2023 AGM, to repurchase shares, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board; -- The delegation to the Supervisory Board of the authority to issue new common shares, to grant rights to subscribe for such shares, and to limit and/or exclude existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights on common shares, until the end of the 2023 AGM; -- The discharge of the sole member of the Managing Board; and -- The discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board.

The complete agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the 2022 AGM, as well as all related AGM materials, are available on the Company's website (www.st.com) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements.

The draft minutes of the AGM will be posted on the General Meeting of Shareholders page of the Company's website (www.st.com) within 30 days following the 2022 AGM.

The table below summarizes the full schedule for the quarterly dividend distribution:

Transfer between New York and Dutch registered shares restricted: ---------------------------- Quarter Ex-dividend Global Record Payment NYSE Payment From End Until Open Date Date Date in Date: on of Business of Business Europe or after in Europe in NY on: on: Q2 2022 20-Jun-22 21-Jun-22 22-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 20-Jun-22 22-Jun-22 ------------- ------------- --------- ------------ ------------- ------------- Q3 2022 19-Sep-22 20-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 ------------- ------------- --------- ------------ ------------- ------------- Q4 2022 12-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 14-Dec-22 20-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 14-Dec-22 ------------- ------------- --------- ------------ ------------- ------------- Q1 2023 20-Mar-23 21-Mar-23 22-Mar-23 28-Mar-23 20-Mar-23 22-Mar-23 ------------- ------------- --------- ------------ ------------- -------------

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41.22.929.58.12

Celine.berthier@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vifOLMTGhHc0EVtsYxNcFrQ5ygPi1Nbn7kW6tMRyPzlUx9XQLKv3gkDTFfsuuBEQTJt2wE8GuY7KAjwNQHRvOZ_An1dkN0w6jfvNe6NwPdo=

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZpycI73wGjQbR0l2n8wfMF11DKvm5toK9hwN_0UTMZj9QouiM9TmWEGO0QkQbTnnT46wDogqH0gTxU-zLP-a6F_FXR9VSReZMRG9smUUfus=

