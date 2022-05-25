Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893438 ISIN: NL0000226223 Ticker-Symbol: SGM 
Tradegate
25.05.22
16:35 Uhr
35,950 Euro
-0,135
-0,37 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,40535,41525.05.
35,79535,86507:48
Dow Jones News
25.05.2022 | 15:31
302 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2022

Press Release: STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2022

STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2022

Amsterdam, May 25, 2022 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2022 AGM"), which was held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The resolutions, approved by the Shareholders, were: 

-- The adoption of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the year 
   ended December 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with International 
   Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU). The 2021 statutory annual 
   accounts were filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial 
   Markets (AFM) on March 24, 2022 and are posted on the Company's website ( 
   http://www.st.com www.st.com) and the AFM's website (www.afm.nl); 
 
  -- The distribution of a cash dividend of US$ 0.24 per outstanding share of 
   the Company's common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments 
   of US$ 0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2022 and 
   first quarter of 2023 to shareholders of record in the month of each 
   quarterly payment as per the table below; 
 
  -- The reappointment of Ms. Janet Davidson, as member of the Supervisory 
   Board, for a two-year term expiring at the end of the 2024 AGM; 
 
  -- The appointment of Ms. Donatella Sciuto, as member of the Supervisory 
   Board, for a three-year term expiring at the end of the 2025 AGM in 
   replacement of Ms. Lucia Morselli whose mandate will expire at the end of 
   the 2022 AGM; 
 
  -- The approval of the stock-based portion of the compensation of the 
   President and CEO; 
 
  -- The authorization to the Managing Board, until the end of the 2023 AGM, 
   to repurchase shares, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board; 
 
  -- The delegation to the Supervisory Board of the authority to issue new 
   common shares, to grant rights to subscribe for such shares, and to limit 
   and/or exclude existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights on common shares, 
   until the end of the 2023 AGM; 
 
  -- The discharge of the sole member of the Managing Board; and 
 
  -- The discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board.

The complete agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the 2022 AGM, as well as all related AGM materials, are available on the Company's website (www.st.com) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements.

The draft minutes of the AGM will be posted on the General Meeting of Shareholders page of the Company's website (www.st.com) within 30 days following the 2022 AGM.

The table below summarizes the full schedule for the quarterly dividend distribution: 

Transfer between New 
                                   York and Dutch registered 
                                   shares restricted: 
                                  ---------------------------- 
Quarter  Ex-dividend  Global Record Payment  NYSE Payment  From End    Until Open 
      Date      Date      Date in  Date: on    of Business  of Business 
                     Europe   or after    in Europe   in NY on: 
                                   on: 
Q2 2022  20-Jun-22   21-Jun-22   22-Jun-22 28-Jun-22    20-Jun-22   22-Jun-22 
      ------------- ------------- --------- ------------  ------------- ------------- 
Q3 2022  19-Sep-22   20-Sep-22   21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22    19-Sep-22   21-Sep-22 
      ------------- ------------- --------- ------------  ------------- ------------- 
Q4 2022  12-Dec-22   13-Dec-22   14-Dec-22 20-Dec-22    12-Dec-22   14-Dec-22 
      ------------- ------------- --------- ------------  ------------- ------------- 
Q1 2023  20-Mar-23   21-Mar-23   22-Mar-23 28-Mar-23    20-Mar-23   22-Mar-23 
      ------------- ------------- --------- ------------  ------------- -------------

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41.22.929.58.12

Celine.berthier@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vifOLMTGhHc0EVtsYxNcFrQ5ygPi1Nbn7kW6tMRyPzlUx9XQLKv3gkDTFfsuuBEQTJt2wE8GuY7KAjwNQHRvOZ_An1dkN0w6jfvNe6NwPdo=

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZpycI73wGjQbR0l2n8wfMF11DKvm5toK9hwN_0UTMZj9QouiM9TmWEGO0QkQbTnnT46wDogqH0gTxU-zLP-a6F_FXR9VSReZMRG9smUUfus=

Attachment 

-- C3093C - Adopted Resolutions - 2022 AGM - FINAL FOR PUBLICATION 
   https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d770b892-76e8-4382-8619-99d48ef086fe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2022 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

STMICROELECTRONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.