The "Network Monitoring Market Research Report by Offering (Data Monitoring Switch and Network Tap), Bandwidth, Technology, End User Industry, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 2,143.86 million in 2021, USD 2,364.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.48% to reach USD 3,900.52 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Network Monitoring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Company Usability Profiles:

Accedian Networks, Inc.

Apcon

Arista Networks

Broadcom Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Colasoft

Cubro Network Visibility

ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

Garland Technology

Gigamon

Ixia

Juniper Networks, Inc.

LiveAction, Inc.

Logic Monitor, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Motadata

Nagios Enterprises, LLC

Netgear

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

Network Critical Solutions Limited

Paessler AG

Pico Global Services Ltd.

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

SolarWinds Inc

Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co., Ltd

Turbonomic

Viavi Solutions

Zenoss

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for strong network monitoring capacities for smooth operations

5.1.1.2. Surge in security concerns and network complexities

5.1.1.3. Growing popularity of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of initial investment and compatibility concerns

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Demand for durable network monitoring systems to hasten the resolving time of downtime concerns

5.1.3.2. Increasing market penetration in SMEs

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Alternative availability and accessibility of free network performance data

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict

6. Network Monitoring Market, by Offering

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Data Monitoring Switch

6.3. Network Tap

7. Network Monitoring Market, by Bandwidth

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 1 10 Gbps

7.3. 100 Gbps

7.4. 40 Gbps

8. Network Monitoring Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Ethernet

8.3. Fiber Optic

8.4. Infiband

9. Network Monitoring Market, by End User Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cloud Service Providers

9.3. Enterprises

9.4. Government Organizations

9.5. Introduction

9.6. Telecommunications Industry

10. Americas Network Monitoring Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East Africa Network Monitoring Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

14. Company Usability Profiles

