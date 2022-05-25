The "Network Monitoring Market Research Report by Offering (Data Monitoring Switch and Network Tap), Bandwidth, Technology, End User Industry, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Network Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 2,143.86 million in 2021, USD 2,364.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.48% to reach USD 3,900.52 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Network Monitoring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Company Usability Profiles:
- Accedian Networks, Inc.
- Apcon
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- Colasoft
- Cubro Network Visibility
- ExtraHop Networks, Inc.
- Garland Technology
- Gigamon
- Ixia
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- LiveAction, Inc.
- Logic Monitor, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Motadata
- Nagios Enterprises, LLC
- Netgear
- NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.
- Network Critical Solutions Limited
- Paessler AG
- Pico Global Services Ltd.
- Riverbed Technology, Inc.
- SolarWinds Inc
- Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co., Ltd
- Turbonomic
- Viavi Solutions
- Zenoss
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for strong network monitoring capacities for smooth operations
5.1.1.2. Surge in security concerns and network complexities
5.1.1.3. Growing popularity of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of initial investment and compatibility concerns
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Demand for durable network monitoring systems to hasten the resolving time of downtime concerns
5.1.3.2. Increasing market penetration in SMEs
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Alternative availability and accessibility of free network performance data
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict
6. Network Monitoring Market, by Offering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Data Monitoring Switch
6.3. Network Tap
7. Network Monitoring Market, by Bandwidth
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 1 10 Gbps
7.3. 100 Gbps
7.4. 40 Gbps
8. Network Monitoring Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ethernet
8.3. Fiber Optic
8.4. Infiband
9. Network Monitoring Market, by End User Industry
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud Service Providers
9.3. Enterprises
9.4. Government Organizations
9.5. Introduction
9.6. Telecommunications Industry
10. Americas Network Monitoring Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East Africa Network Monitoring Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
14. Company Usability Profiles
