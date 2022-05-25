Menlo Park, California, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (the "Company" or "Intellabridge") (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH), announced that it's CEO, John Eagleton, is presenting today at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

The presentation will focus on the Company's KTX platform for institutional investors, which is expected to provide support for multichain assets on Web3, DeFi token indexes, yield liquidity products, and other DeFi investment strategies. The Company plans to roll out the first version of the KTX platform in Q1 2023. Institutional investors can get on the waiting list by signing up for a Kash Treasury account on www.kash.io/treasury.

In addition, John Eagleton is available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Registered investors are able to request a meeting with the CEO via the conference portal.

The company has also released a new corporate presentation available on www.intellabridge.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a financial technology company with a digital investment and banking solution based on a hybrid of traditional finance and Web3 blockchain technologies that provides customers with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. The Kash product features TradFi USD bank accounts and fiat-crypto exchange through Prime Trust, and DeFi investment solutions and yield products, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in Europe and the Americas.

The Kash platform is available on web and mobile at kash.io.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements

within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125246