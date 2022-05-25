Talogy presents new research and innovations as talent assessment volume expected to climb to pre-pandemic levels

GLENDALE, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent assessments are on the rise. Based on insight from CHROs across the globe, hiring and talent assessments are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels within the next 12 months.

Other key trends facing the future of assessment were presented by Talogy experts at the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) 2022 Annual Conference in April.

With the shift to remote and hybrid workforces, leaders will face new challenges. Highlighted future trends in talent assessment include:

Innovations in feedback systems should include new technology advancements, leverage natural language processing, and explore virtual environments. It continues to be critical that feedback systems are robust to cultural differences when implementing globally.

DEI and assessment fairness are different topics. Implementing a predictive, reliable, and fair assessment may not help organizations reach DEI goals if they are not recruiting diversity and measuring competencies related to fit in an inclusive culture.

New guidelines for technology-based assessments will benefit a wide range of stakeholders in the assessment industry by helping to ensure that technology-based assessments are predictive, reliable, and fair. Also, new guidelines should address bias, accessibility, and test security.

Multi-dimensional personality scales can be significantly shortened while maintaining reliability and validity, based on research using a combination of machine learning and content validity evidence.

Turnover and retention prediction continue to headline organizations' priorities. Utilizing machine learning, Talogy's scientists have made advancements to produce powerful turnover indices.

A full summary of takeaways can be found here.

The annual conference convenes professionals in industrial and organizational psychology to advance their growth in the science of psychology with high-quality, peer-reviewed content, a diversity of perspectives and topics, and a blend of science and practice. Talogy has been a member of SIOP and Division 14 of APA for over 70 years.

"With today's drastically changing labor market and workplace trends, we're happy to have had the opportunity to bring together Talogy's experts in assessment from around the globe at the SIOP Annual Conference and focus on providing current best practices rooted in science," said Ted Kinney, Vice President of Research and Development at Talogy.

"We're excited to pair this vast global scientific knowledge and research with our new assessment technology, which is set to launch in June 2022," said Peter Celeste, Global President at Talogy. "Our new assessment technology ecosystem will allow us to deliver the same strong science-backed assessment content with brand new capabilities, engaging solutions, and enhanced platforms designed to solve today's talent management challenges."

Talogy will announce the full details of its new TalogyTech platform and an improved digital experience, in June 2022.

