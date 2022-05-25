DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Personnel

BP appoints Goldman Sachs joint corporate broker



25 May 2022 Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker ? BP p.l.c. today announces that it has appointed Goldman Sachs International to act as its joint corporate broker alongside UBS.

