London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - STABLEONE GROUP LTD has developed an AI tool called StableFund to help users conveniently trade cryptocurrency. A new wave of digital currency has swept the globe over the past few years.

Stablefund IOS Mobile Application First look

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8800/125176_1882ac75344c386d_001full.jpg

StableFund is an AI-based trading bot that is built on a polygon chain. The bot is efficient and aims to provide fast results. Using StableFund will allow the buyer to trade altcoins and even swap the top 200 coins. The bot can facilitate payment through various methods such as Apple Pay, credit cards, and debit cards.

Furthermore, the buyer can conveniently buy cryptocurrency with StableFund and store it in their wallet on the same platform. Also, once the buyer connects their wallet via the StableFund site, they can deposit any amount and start trading. StableFund will launch an app for Android and iOS in June, bringing the convenience of trading crypto even closer to investors.

StableFund was created on 12th May 2019 and hard launched on 29th April 2022. StableFund is sustainable thanks to continuous community support. Additionally, the bots trading principle ensures people do not instantly withdraw all their funds. Also, it trades investors' coins on multiple platforms simultaneously, thus enhancing the bot's sustainability. However, the buyer can make withdrawals anytime they wish. The buyer can buy crypto at their pleasure as long as they have adequate gas fees and funds in their wallet.

