HackEDU Acquires Security Journey to Provide the Most Comprehensive Application Security Training Offering, Helping Development Teams Deliver Secure Code and Protect Data

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / HackEDU , a global provider of unmatched secure coding training for developers, today announced the acquisition of Security Journey , a leader in application security education located in Raleigh, NC.

According to the 2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 90 - 95% of confirmed data breaches involve attacks on web applications. To defend against these attacks, organizations must embrace security as a critical component of the software development lifecycle. This culture change is driven by increasing awareness of the enormous negative impacts of insecure software, the benefits of more secure software, and each employee's role in application security.

In response to this problem, DevSecOps adoption is predicted to increase dramatically over the next several years. Enterprises will need education for each functional role to move away from development and security departments operating as standalone functions, to an integration of development, security, and operations as one process. Executives, development leaders, quality assurance experts, technical project managers, product managers, and developers will each need training that helps them understand threats and their role in embedding security in their software development.

"Developing software applications with fewer security vulnerabilities is key to reducing the likelihood of a successful attack and its corresponding business impact, and the empirical data confirms the effectiveness of HackEDU's offerings in that regard," said Derek Brink, vice president and research fellow at Aberdeen Strategy & Research. "At the same time, adopting these approaches to application security also calls for broader cultural changes throughout the organization -- for everyone from developers to decision-makers -- that immersive security education is specifically designed to deliver."

Together HackEDU and Security Journey will give enterprises one vendor to drive this transformation through an educational approach with multiple training modalities and gamification to engage each person in the way that they learn best.

"The combination of our organizations provides a breadth and quality of training for secure software development that no other provider delivers and that the market has been asking for," said Joe Ferrara, HackEDU CEO. "Enterprises will now have the opportunity to take their training programs beyond compliance-driven awareness training and educate their organization to embrace a secure software development lifecycle that reduces the likelihood of successful attacks."

Chris Romeo, Security Journey CEO, said, "At Security Journey, we built the most comprehensive application security training catalog in the industry, while HackEDU delivers industry leading skill building training for developers. Melding the two results in a platform that provides an exceptional learning experience for developers and product adjacent people from companies large and small."

About HackEDU

HackEDU is a developer-focused secure coding training platform that teaches them how to find, fix, and prevent vulnerabilities by coding in a live virtual sandbox environment. Our offensive + defensive lessons, science-based approach, and training automation help to make education programs efficient and engaging so that developers learn and retain secure coding principles. Visit www.hackedu.com .

About Security Journey

Security Journey is the leader in application security education using security belt programs. They guide clients - many in tech, healthcare, and finance - through the process of building long-term, sustainable application security culture at all levels of their organizations. Visit www.securityjourney.com

