CrowdStrike positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Threat Intelligence Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management platform vendors.

SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management platform vendors. CrowdStrike, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named CrowdStrike as a 2022 technology leader in the global analysis of the SPARK MatrixTM: Digital Threat Intelligence Management market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sachin Birajdar, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "CrowdStrike helps organizations to stop adversaries in their tracks, protect against relevant threats, gain access to CrowdStrike IOCs and easily integrate with customer tools to save time, effort and money with its automated threat intelligence solution, Falcon X. The company also offers contextual intelligence, attribution and information to enable organizations to investigate and stop attacks. Additionally, it offers critical intelligence to Crowdstrike's Endpoint Protection by removing the resource-intensive complexity of the incident investigation." "CrowdStrike is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform. CrowdStrike's scalable product suite has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2022," adds Sachin.

"In today's complex threat landscape, security teams need comprehensive cyber threat intelligence to inform effective defenses and prioritized responses while making remediation efforts more strategic and efficient," said Spencer Parker, senior director of product management, intelligence at CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike's Falcon X suite of intelligence products helps organizations get ahead of attackers by providing full visibility into the tactics, techniques and procedures of eCrime, hacktivist and nation-state adversaries. Our recognition as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital Threat Intelligence Management is a result of the breadth and depth of intel cases that are easily accessible to security teams - from small organizations just starting with intelligence, to the most sophisticated enterprises and government agencies."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Digital Threat Intelligence Management as "technology and services that offer unified insight into external threats to organizational digital-facing assets. The technology aggregates and processes threat intelligence from multiple sources and provides comprehensive information about threat actors to enable improved investigation, threat hunting, and cyber defense."

Organizations are facing a plethora of digital threats with increasing sophistication due to various factors, including accelerated digital transformation, the COVID-19 situation, increasing complexity due to an increase in attack surface, company app rollouts, and ever-stricter compliance norms, following the war between Ukraine and Russia. These factors are stretching the attack surface, and organizations are facing increasing digital risks from multiple vectors such as phishing, malware and brand deception across multiple channels, including the web, social media and applications. With cybercriminals stepping up efforts to damage corporate data, access privileged data and user credentials, organizations are looking for solutions that can provide information regarding security threats and other security-related issues to stop the threats in real-time. Digital Threat Intelligence Management solutions enable organizations to get information regarding identities, traits, and techniques of threat actors and help stop threats before they harm the organization.

Additional Resources:

For more information about CrowdStrike Falcon X, please visit here

SPARK Matrix: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2022

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg