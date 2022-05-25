ChallengerX Plc - Launch "Money Pages" Digital Asset Monetization Module

25 May 2022

ChallengerX plc



("ChallengerX" or the "Company")



ChallengerX to Launch "Money Pages" Digital Asset Monetization Module

ChallengerX plc (AQSE: CXS) announces the launch of Money Pages, a key module in its SaaS 2.0 digital asset monetization platform.



The company will provide Money Pages on a zero-cost, revenue-sharing basis to all qualified sports clubs, sports leagues, and athletes. The launch represents a strategic move to provide a friction-free entry point to the company's ecosystem of sports monetization tools and services.



In addition to serving as a client acquisition tool, Money Pages will form a core component in the company's digital asset monetization platform, which is designed to monetize each of the digital touchpoints with which modern sports fans engage.



Specifically, Money Pages will monetize the high volume of search engine traffic generated by sports fans looking for information on clubs, leagues, and players. Their creation will see the company working with its clients to publish content-rich, search-engine-optimized profiles. The company will then populate each Money Page with highly-targeted, sports-relevant sponsor offers, which will generate ongoing passive revenue.



The company fully expects that many of its clients will also choose to deploy their Money Page as social media profile "bio links," which will generate additional traffic for each page.



"As an athlete myself, I know how hard monetizing an online presence is when you don't have agencies and staff to manage it," said Lucas Caneda, COO at ChallengerX plc. "That's the problem we promise to solve, and Money Pages are a huge first step in delivering on that promise."



About ChallengerX plc:

Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange in London, ChallengerX plc is a Software-as-a-Service "SaaS 2.0" monetization technology and digital marketing company serving sports clubs, players, sports news sites, and other influencers around the world. Its technology helps its customers, at no cost, generate incremental recurring revenues from their existing followers via a proprietary LOPI ("Leverage Other People's Influence") strategy.



ChallengerX also offers bespoke service packages that help clubs develop and build their brand, rapidly grow their base of fans, gain additional higher-end sponsors, and source and sell club merchandise through a club-branded eStore the Company operates on each club's behalf.



This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment)(EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).



The directors of ChallengerX plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



For further information please contact: