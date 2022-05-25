Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about termination of the depositary receipts programme

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about termination of the depositary receipts programme

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about termination of the depositary receipts programme 25-May-2022 / 16:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies 
           about termination of the depositary receipts programme ("DR programme"). 
           In compliance with Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On changes to Federal Law "On Joint-Stock Companies" 
           and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation" ("Federal Law No. 114-FZ") which came 
           into force on 27 April 2022 (the "Effective Date"), MMK submitted the application to the 
           Russian Government to continue its depositary receipts trading (ISIN US5591892048, 
           US5591891057; CUSIP 559189204, 559189105) outside of the Russian Federation in accordance with 
           Federal Law No. 114-FZ, but the application was rejected on 13 May 2022, which MMK was notified 
           of on 19 May 2022. 
           In order to comply with Federal Law No. 114-FZ, MMK is obliged to terminate the deposit 
           agreement with the Citibank, N.A. (the "Deposit Agreement") acting as depositary in relation to 
           the MMK's depositary receipts (the "GDRs"). Today MMK has notified Citibank, N.A. about the 
           termination of the Depositary Agreement in accordance with its terms and conditions and 
           requested Citibank, N.A. to notify the GDR holders of the DR programme's termination and to 
           take all necessary actions under the Deposit Agreement. 
           GDR holders have the right to convert their GDRs into the ordinary shares of MMK, where each 
           MMK GDR represents 13 ordinary shares of MMK, in accordance with the Depositary Agreement. 
MMK notifies about 
termination of the  Federal Law No. 114-FZ stipulates, among other things, that: 
depositary receipts 
programme         -- for the purpose of receiving an appropriate number of shares of a Russian issuer 
             upon cancellation of depositary receipts, the holders of such depositary receipts shall be 
             determined as of the Effective Date; and 
              -- the shares of Russian issuers registered in the depo accounts of depository 
25 may 2022        programmes do not provide voting rights, are not counted at voting, and dividends on such 
             shares are not paid. 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
           Restrictions set out above would not apply to the other MMK ordinary shares (not registered in 
           the depo accounts of depositary programmes), including the ordinary shares into which the GDR 
           holders may convert their GDRs. 
 
           Considering the foregoing, MMK notified the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") of MMK's 
           intention to cancel listing of the GDRs in the London Stock Exchange Official List and 
           requested that the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") cancel the admission to trading on the London 
           Stock Exchange's Main Market of the GDRs. 
           Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, MMK expects (but in no way guarantees or undertakes to procure) 
           that the cancellation will become effective on the 21st business day from the date of 
           notification of FCA and LSE. 
           MMK will provide regular updates regarding its DR programme once and when appropriate in due 
           course. 
           Given the information outlined above, MMK encourages the GDR holders to liaise with Citibank, 
           N.A. directly in accordance with the relevant agreement with the Depositary and to discuss with 
           Citibank, N.A. the possible options for exercising their rights, including the right to convert 
           the GDRs into MMK ordinary shares. 
           Please follow the link below to find Citibank, N.A. contact details: https://mmk.ru/en/investor 
           /information-for-shareholders/registar-and-depositary/ 
 
Investor Relations 
Department 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
Communications 
Department 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      MMK 
LEI Code:    253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  164172 
EQS News ID:  1361445 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361445&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2022 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
