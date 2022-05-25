Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

25 May 2022

Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 25 May 2022 that Steve Coomber's shareholding in the Company is 4,300,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to approximately 6.27% of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

