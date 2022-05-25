DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Chronic Gout Market is Expected to Witness Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of 5.44% During the Study Period (2018-30), Assesses DelveInsight

The Chronic Gout market size is growing during the forecast period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies by the key pharma companies such as Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Teijin Pharma, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., Shanton Pharma, among others and increasing prevalence of Gout.

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Gout Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Chronic Gout emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2018 to 2030, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Gout Market

According to DelveInsight estimates, the Chronic Gout market size was approximately USD 2,613.1 million in 2020.

As per analysis, the total Chronic Gout prevalent cases were found to be more than 2 million in the 7MM in 2018.

in the 7MM in 2018. Key Chronic Gout companies such as Teijin Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Teijin Limited, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., Shanton Pharma, and others are currently working to develop novel Chronic Gout drugs which can be available in the Chronic Gout market in the upcoming years.

and others are currently working to develop novel Chronic Gout drugs which can be available in the Chronic Gout market in the upcoming years. The Chronic Gout therapies in the pipeline include ABP 671, AR-882, TMX-049, Pegadricase-SVP, SAP 001 , and others.

and others. The key driver for the surge in Chronic Gout market size is the rise in the number of prevalent cases of Chronic Gout in 7MM.

Chronic Gout

Gout is a chronic disease characterized by the deposition of monosodium urate (MSU) crystals. Gout often manifests as an acute, self-limiting inflammatory monoarthritis of the lower limb joints. Chronic Gout is defined by long-term joint inflammation that causes joint discomfort at rest and during activity. Among the most common Chronic Gout causes is hyperuricemia. Higher serum urate levels are associated with an increased risk of gout flare-ups and more frequent flare-ups over time.

The most common Chronic Gout symptom is intense joint pain, followed by discomfort, inflammation, and redness. In the setting of acute inflammatory arthritis, laboratory confirmation of synovial fluid MSU is required for a definitive Chronic Gout diagnosis. As a result, a systematic review comparing the accuracy of tests used to diagnose Chronic Gout, such as physical findings, serum UA, ultrasound (US), plain radiography, and dual-energy computed tomography (DECT), to synovial fluid UA can be used to inform clinical decision-making for patients and providers, as well as improve the quality of care for gout patients in the primary and acute care setting.

Chronic Gout Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were more than 2 million Chronic Gout prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2018

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Chronic Gout prevalence in 2018.

The Chronic Gout Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of Gout

Total Prevalent cases of Chronic Gout

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Chronic Gout

Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Gout based on Risk Factors

Chronic Gout Treatment Market

Gout treatment focuses on two areas: reducing gout inflammation and pain associated with gout and preventing gout complications by lowering blood urate levels. Gout management encompasses flare management, chronic gout management, flare avoidance, and comorbidity control. Newer Chronic Gout drugs in the pharmacological arsenal are proving effective and are supplementing previous ones. Other significant aspects of its care include patient education, dietary and lifestyle modifications, and the discontinuation of hyperuricemic drugs.

The major Chronic Gout therapies available in the Chronic Gout market are aimed at timely relief of pain and disability caused by intense inflammation. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as colchicine, are commonly used as the first line of therapy for Chronic Gout treatment. However, glucocorticoids or corticotropin are used when NSAIDs and colchicine are contraindicated.

Moreover, apart from these several drugs are also used for Chronic Gout treatment. Drugs such as Febuxostat, KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection), Topiroxostat (FYX-051), and Xanthine oxidase inhibitors (XOIs) are approved by the FDA for the Chronic Gout treatment.

Chronic Gout Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

ABP 671: Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical

AR-882 Arthrosi Therapuetics

TMX-049 Teijin Limited

Pegadricase-SVP: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

SAP 001: Shanton Pharma

Chronic Gout Market Dynamics

The Chronic Gout market is shifting positively as the gout incidence and prevalence have risen dramatically in recent decades. Gout treatment in individuals with concomitant metabolic syndrome and comorbid conditions such as renal impairment was challenging until recently due to restricted therapeutic choices in the Chronic Gout market. However, great improvement has been achieved in recent years, with the advent of novel drugs for Chronic Gout, such as febuxostat and pegloticase. Many other drugs with a rational mechanism of action are in development and will most likely be launch in the coming years in the Chronic Gout market. Thus, a new era in the area of gout has begun which will further drive the Chronic Gout market forward. At present, Teijin Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd., and others are actively working in the Chronic Gout market towards the development of potential therapy to overcome the unmet medical needs of the currently used therapeutics.

Other factors that will accelerate the growth of the Chronic Gout market during the forecasted period (2021-2030) are treat-to-target strategy and management and improvements in imaging techniques. In addition, a better understanding of the disease pathophysiology will also aid in the development of new treatment options in the Chronic Gout market.

However, certain factors are hindering the growth of the Chronic Gout market. There is a pervasive dearth of information and understanding about gout care among both patients and doctors. Although gout is treatable, a lack of understanding leads to underdiagnosis and undertreatment, particularly in individuals who do not meet the 'stereotypical gout' profile (for example, younger patients). In addition, factors such as inadequate monitoring and care and stigma related to Chronic Gout are also acting as a barrier to the Chronic Gout market growth.

Scope of the Chronic Gout Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2030

2018-2030 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Chronic Gout Companies: Teijin Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Teijin Limited, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., Shanton Pharma, and others

Teijin Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical, Arthrosi Therapeutics, Teijin Limited, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., Shanton Pharma, and others Key Chronic Gout Therapies : ABP 671, AR-882, TMX-049, Pegadricase-SVP, SAP 001, and others

: ABP 671, AR-882, TMX-049, Pegadricase-SVP, SAP 001, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Gout current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Gout current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Gout Market Dynamics: Chronic Gout market drivers and barriers

Chronic Gout market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Gout Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Gout Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Gout Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Gout Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Gout Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Gout Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Gout Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Gout Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Gout Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Chronic Gout Market Analysis 12. Chronic Gout Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Chronic Gout Market Drivers 16 Chronic Gout Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

