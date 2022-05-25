The MetaTrader 5 technology stack for hedge funds has enabled the Australian company to open a new European fund which is now ready for investors.

Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - In September 2021, Australia-based PWE Capital announced the move to the MetaTrader 5 platform for hedge funds, which fully meets their high algorithmic trading requirements. Over the past few months of testing the real-life efficacy of their algorithms, PWE Capital's experimental house fund has generated phenomenal results.

Mr. Manas D. Kumaar, Group CEO of PWE Capital, commented on the fund results: "From September 2021 to the end of February 2022, our experimental house fund generated 124% of cumulative returns, with a Sharpe ratio of 9.87, a win ratio of 77%, and an average drawdown of only 4.3%. Returns ranged from 8% in November to 60% in January, with an average monthly return of 21%. In comparison, S&P 500 closed at -5.26% in January and at -3.14% in February, while PWE Capital returned 60% and 11% over each month, respectively."

Talking about the advantages of MetaTrader 5 for hedge funds, Mr. Manas D. Kumaar mentioned system flexibility and transparency, the speed of the MQL5 programming language, and the enhanced capabilities for the onboarding of client assets at scale. MetaTrader 5 for hedge funds offers a smooth, well-maintained, and intuitive gateway for tapping into global markets while streamlining middle-office and back-office administration tasks. In addition, through the highly efficient order flow control, from desk to exchange, the platform assists the company in maintaining transparency and in conducting up-to-date performance reviews.

"As someone in the investment decision-making business, I think it is essential to invest in the right technology stack. MetaTrader 5 certainly fits our stack for multiple reasons, not least of which is for fund accounting," explained Mr. D. Kumaar. "It is encouraging to see many young developers dip their toes into quantitative trading by experimenting with MQL5 and gaining insights from the MQL5.community of like-minded individuals. No doubt, many of them will someday be applying for jobs at funds such as PWE Capital."

PWE Capital has also announced the launch of a regulated European fund, which is now ready for professional investors. More information about the fund can be requested through the company's website. For the European fund, PWE Capital intends to utilize the full benefits of the MetaTrader 5 platform, which is the company's preferred route to market.

"Spreading risk across different asset classes might achieve nothing if the portfolio remains highly correlated. The net result is like putting multi-colored eggs in the same basket - they're all still in the same basket. Currency is the one major asset class that stands out. It is the one least correlated with all others."

Founded in 2020, PWE Capital develops trading algorithms combined with a Direct-To-Bank trading environment to facilitate high-frequency trading in the currency, commodities, and derivatives markets. PWE formulates investment programs for family offices, asset managers, and professional investors.





MetaQuotes is considered one of the leading developers of software applications for brokerages, banks, and exchanges. The company has developed MetaTrader 5 as a unique platform for hedge funds. Released in 2020, the updated MetaTrader 5 is a breakthrough platform that offers a turnkey solution for mutual funds, prop trading, and investment companies, right out of the box.

Source

MetaQuotes Ltd.

Mikhail Kirilin

Kirilin[at]metaquotes[.]net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125263