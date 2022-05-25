The AMF sets June 10, 2022 as closing date for Green Mobility Holding's tender offer on Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) welcomes the European Commission's decision to approve the acquisition of the company by Green Mobility Holding under its merger control procedure.

This authorization was solicited by Green Mobility Holding SA, a special purpose company owned by a consortium comprising car manufacturer Volkswagen AG, asset manager Attestor Limited and mobility products and services provider Pon Holdings BV, in connection with its ongoing tender offer for the shares of Europcar Mobility Group (the "Offer

With the last remaining condition precedent of the Offer now fulfilled, the contemplated combination between Europcar Mobility Group and Green Mobility Holding is entering its final phase, with the closing date of the initial tender offer period set by the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on June 10, 2022 (included).

The shareholders have until this date to tender their shares to the Offer, as unanimously recommended by Europcar Mobility Group's board of directors.

In accordance with article 232-4 of the AMF's General Regulation, the Offer will be re-opened within 10 trading days following the publication of the final result of the Offer if it is successful and the 90% threshold is not reached.

As a reminder, the Offer is made at a price of €0.50 per share (including dividends), plus a potential price supplement of €0.01 per share if the threshold of 90% of the share capital and voting rights allowing a squeeze-out of Europcar Mobility Group is reached at the end of the Offer or the re-opened Offer.

In its reasoned opinion on the Offer dated September 17, 2021 and reiterated on November 15, 2021, the board of directors unanimously determined that the Offer is in the best interest of the company, its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. This opinion was given on the basis of the recommendations of an ad hoc committee composed of a majority of independent directors and the report of Ledouble, an independent appraiser who issued a fairness opinion on the financial conditions of the Offer.

All of the information and documentation relating to the tender offer are available as follows:

Green Mobility Holding's offer document having received from the AMF the visa no. 21-499 on November 23, 2021 and the other information relating to the legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics of Green Mobility Holding can be consulted on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Volkswagen (https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations.html); and

Europcar Mobility Group's reply document having received from the AMF the visa no. 21-500 on November 23, 2021 and the other information relating to the legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics of Europcar Mobility Group can be consulted on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Europcar Mobility Group (https://investors.europcar-group.com/fr).

The results of the Offer will be published by the French financial market authority after the closing date.

Important notice: The information contained herein about Green Mobility Holding's tender offer is exclusively intended for persons who are not residents of the United States or in any other jurisdiction where this would constitute a violation of applicable laws and regulations and who are not physically located in the United States or in such other jurisdictions. Such information does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful.

