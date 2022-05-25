Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO GB00BMDXQ672) (Paris:ALHGO) announces a second investment in Miami International Holdings, Inc (miaxoptions.com), one of the leading operators in the U.S. options market, for $2.15 million through a secondary share purchase.

Miami International Holdings, Inc (MIH) is comprised of several companies that provide operational and technological support for various exchanges via the proprietary MIAX platform for derivatives trading. In addition to the three licensed exchanges in the United States (Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group), MIH's subsidiaries also include:

Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a trading and clearing platform (Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO)) licensed by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the commission responsible for regulating commodity derivatives trading in the United States; and

the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said: This second investment, made through a secondary share purchase, now brings our total commitment to MIH to over $5 million, and it underscores our commitment to supporting the strong growth of a leading technology player in its market. It is also an illustration of our continued commitment and ongoing relationship with our portfolio companies. 2022 is set to be a year of expansion for our portfolio, with two major deals already completed, including a high-potential investment in the pioneer of nanotechnology applied to light control, Gauzy, last April. We look forward to continuing this momentum for our shareholders who are seeking investment opportunities in responsible technology stocks, particularly in the United States and Israel."

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

