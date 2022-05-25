Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893619 ISIN: FR0000053381 Ticker-Symbol: PNU 
Tradegate
25.05.22
21:29 Uhr
8,250 Euro
+0,050
+0,61 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DERICHEBOURG SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DERICHEBOURG SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7807,79525.05.
8,1008,26008:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2022 | 17:53
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DERICHEBOURG: First half 2021-2022 results

First half net profit up 60% to €117.8 million

On May 25, 2022, the Board of Directors chaired by Mr. Daniel Derichebourg approved the financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2022. During the meeting, the Chairman and CEO praised the Group's ability to integrate acquisitions rapidly, as evidenced by Ecore's impressive contribution to first half results reflected in proforma2 rolling 12-month EBITDA of €559 million.

Consolidated revenue

Consolidated revenue for the first half was €2.5 billion, up 54% year on year. The increase was driven mainly by the Environmental Services division (up 70%) and, to a lesser extent, by the Multiservices division (up 9%).

(in thousand tons)H1 2021-2022H1 2020-2021Change
Ferrous metals2,395.51,998.319.9%
Non-ferrous metals396.0322.122.9%
Total volumes2,791.52,320.420.3%
(in millions of euros)H1 2021-2022H1 2020-2021Change
Ferrous metals1,003.7578.773.4%
Non-ferrous metals916.3505.681.2%
Services159.6135.917.4%
Environmental Services revenue2,079.61,220.370.4%
Multiservices revenue467.6429.28.9%
Holding company revenue0.50.50.0%
Total half-year revenue, Derichebourg Group2,547.71,649.954.4%

Environmental Services

The volume of ferrous metals sold was up 19.9% due to the consolidation of Ecore volumes. Excluding Ecore, volumes processed by the Group were down approximately 10%.

The decline in underlying volumes stemmed primarily from the drop in automotive production caused by semiconductor shortages.

The volume of non-ferrous metals sold was up 23%. Excluding Ecore, volumes were stable year on year.

Note that prices were firmer over the first half for virtually all the non-ferrous metals processed by the Group.

Multiservices

Revenue was up for all solutions, with the 8.9% overall increase outstripping market growth:

  • Services Solutions: up 4.3%
  • Industry Solutions: up 42.3%, driven by an increase in assembly rates at the main customer of the Derichebourg Aeronautics Services subsidiary
  • HR Sourcing: up 7.4%
  • Urban Area: up 16.7%.

Recurring EBITDA1

First half recurring EBITDA was €250.6 million, up 45.2% year on year. Growth was primarily driven by an improvement in unit margins in the Recycling business, partly offset by cost increases (mainly energy and fuel), and by Ecore's contribution.

Derichebourg Group proforma recurring EBITDA2 amounted to €559 million on a rolling 12-month basis. This figure excludes the impact of pending asset disposals as part of the commitments made to the European Commission.

Recurring operating profit (loss)3

After €76.2 million in depreciation and amortization over the first half, recurring operating profit amounted to €174.6 million, up 55.4% year on year.

Operating profit (loss)

First half non-recurring items included €4.0 million of costs directly related to the Ecore acquisition, a positive €1.4 million impact arising from the revaluation of joint ventures with Ecore, which are now consolidated, and the expected €0.4 million loss on disposal of a subsidiary.

Operating profit amounted to €171.3 million, up 48.3% year on year.

Pre-tax profit (loss)

After €11.3 million in financial expenses and other financial income of €2.6 million, Group pre-tax profit came to €162.5 million, up 49.2% year on year.

Consolidated net profit (loss)

After a corporate income tax charge of €45.5 million implying a corporate tax rate of 28%, consolidated net profit was €118.3 million, including €117.8 million attributable to the shareholders of the consolidating entity (up 60% year on year).

Acquisition of a minority stake in Elior

On May 19, 2022, the Company announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with BIM, a company controlled by Sofibim, the holding company of Elior Group ("Elior") founder Robert Zolade, and Gilles Cojan with a view to acquiring a minority stake in Elior. The transaction demonstrates Derichebourg's confidence in Elior. It represents a real opportunity for Derichebourg to invest in one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services, with strong potential and proven attractiveness.

Under the terms of the agreement due to be completed by June 30 at the latest, Derichebourg is to acquire a 14.7% stake from BIM and Gilles Cojan at a price of €5.65 per Elior share, with a possible earn-out of up to €1.35 per share based on the change in Elior's share price between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024. Derichebourg, which already held 4.9% of Elior's capital, will see its stake increase to a total of 19.6%.

Derichebourg is committed to being a long-term shareholder and to supporting the strategy implemented by Elior's Board of Directors.

The investment will allow Derichebourg to take up two seats on Elior's Board of Directors.

Derichebourg does not intend to file a public offer for Elior's remaining shares.

Outlook

The European Union's desire to spearhead the industrial decarbonization movement is triggering initiatives among a number of European steel manufacturers to replace heavy greenhouse gas emitting blast furnaces with electric furnaces. Consumption of raw materials derived from recycling will increase in the future, whereas collection is not expected to change much, leading to upward pressure on ferrous scrap metal prices.

Derichebourg remains highly confident in the future of the recycling industry and in its industrial and financial outlook. We will reap the benefits of the commercial and operational synergies generated by the Ecore acquisition and the investments made in Spain will enter production.

In the short term, the current economic situation is fueling uncertainty about growth due to the geopolitical events that have unfolded in Europe over the last three months. An economic slowdown would have a temporary impact on Group earnings.

Meanwhile, Multiservices revenue is expected to enjoy further growth driven by strong commercial momentum. The increase in second half profit margins will depend on the Group's ability to pass wage increases on to customers or reduce the cost base accordingly. The improvement in the aeronautics segment is expected to continue.

INCOME STATEMENT

(in millions of euros)H1 2021-2022H1 2020-2021Change
Revenue2,547.71,649.954.4%
of which Environmental Services2,079.61,220.370.4%
of which Multiservices467.6429.28.9%
Recurring EBITDA250.6172.645.2%
of which Environmental Services232.0153.351.4%
of which Multiservices23.824.0(0.8%)
Recurring operating profit174.6112.355.4%
of which Environmental Services170.0107.1up 58.8%
of which Multiservices11.511.6(0.9%)
Non-current items, net(3.3)3.2na
Operating profit171.3115.548.3%
Net financial expenses(11.3)(7.2)56.9%
Other financial items2.60.6333.3%
Profit before tax162.5108.949.2%
Income tax(45.5)(33.4)36.2%
Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures1.3(0.8)na
Net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests(0.5)(1.1)(54.5%)
Net profit attributable to shareholders117.873.660.1%


BALANCE SHEET

(in millions of euros)03-31-2209-30-21Change (%)
Goodwill496.9266.2
Intangible assets6.05.6
Property, plant and equipment687.6501.1
Right-of-use assets253.3216.1
Financial assets11.810.2
Investments in associates and joint ventures11.412.5
Deferred taxes43.726.7
Other assets0.00.4
Total non-current assets1,510.71,038.845.4%
Inventories and WIP302.5136.6
Trade receivables 570.6396.6
Tax receivables3.46.6
Other assets112.678.5
Financial assets 23.519.4
Cash and cash equivalents374.5787.5
Financial instruments 1.50.1
Total current assets1,388.61,425.2(2.6%)
Total non-current assets and asset groups held for sale54.80.0
Total assets2,954.12,464.019.9%

(in millions of euros)03-31-2209-30-21Change (%)
Group shareholders' equity773.3703.1
Non-controlling interests5.53.8
Total shareholders' equity778.9706.910.2%
Loans and financial debts825.5826.0
Provision for pensions and similar benefits48.144.1
Other provisions39.634.9
Deferred taxes28.125.5
Other liabilities 6.46.3
Total non-current liabilities947.8936.81.2%
Loans and financial debts178.2157.3
Provisions8.52.3
Trade payables 684.8374.2
Tax payables12.07.1
Other liabilities 311.1277.1
Financial instruments0.02.2
Total current liabilities1,194.7820.345.6%
Total liabilities related to a group of assets held for sale32.70.0
Total equity & liabilities2,954.12,464.019.9%


CHANGE IN NET FINANCIAL DEBT FROM September 30, 2021 TO March 31, 2022

Net financial debt at September 30, 2021195.7
Recurring EBITDA(250.6)
Capital expenditure78.0
Net financial expenses11.3
Corporate income taxes35.3
Dividends51.1
Acquisitions422.6
Net debt related to assets held for sale(14.2)
Other(1.8)
Subtotal331.7
Change in working capital97.7
New IFRS 16 right-of-use assets4.1
Net financial debt at March 31, 2022629.2




1 Recurring EBITDA = Recurring operating profit + net depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and right-of-use assets

2 Allowing for consolidation of Ecore over 12 months

3 Recurring operating profit (loss): operating profit (loss) +/- non-recurring items


Attachment

  • First half 2021-2022 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe2400ad-2fd1-4d39-9e69-5182f20034b9)

DERICHEBOURG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.