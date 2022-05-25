Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
WKN: A0MYAC ISIN: FR0010501692 Ticker-Symbol: 106 
Frankfurt
26.05.22
08:02 Uhr
9,440 Euro
-0,080
-0,84 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2022 | 18:05
175 Leser
Generix Group: Execution of an investment agreement and contribution in kind of a controlling stake by Pléiade Investissement to New Gen Holding, leading to a proposed public tender offer [...]

Execution of an investment agreement and contribution in kind of a controlling stake by PléiadeInvestissement to New Gen Holding, leading to a proposed public tender offer, and, if applicable, a squeeze-out, by New Gen Holding on Generix Group (GENX - FR0010501692) shares.

Paris, May 25, 2022 - Following their entry into exclusive negotiations announced through a previous press release dated April 22, 2022, Generix Group, its top management, including Mr. Jean-Charles Deconninck, Mrs. Aïda Collette-Sène, Mr Ludovic Luzza and Mr Philippe Seguin (the "Managers") and Pléiade Investissement and its management ("Pléiade") announce having obtained the approval of the employee representative bodies and having entered into a binding investment agreement (the "Agreement") with Montefiore Investment ("Montefiore") on May 24, 2022, which provides for the acquisition by a special purpose company, New Gen Holding, of the shares held by the Managers and Pléiade in Generix Group, by way of contributions in kind and sales of shares (the "Transaction"), and the filing of a tender offer funded by Montefiore (the "Tender Offer").

In the context of the Transaction, pursuant to the provisions of the Agreement, Pléiade Investissement transferred a controlling stake of 42.40% of the share capital of Generix Group (35.48% on a fully diluted basis), representing its entire shareholding in Generix Group to New Gen Holding.

The completion of the Transaction, which remains subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority, could take place during June, and will lead to the filing of the Tender Offer.

The parties will keep the market informed of the completion of these different steps.

Attachment

  • EXT-EN-Investment protocol signing_Generix Group_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/669847f9-63be-420a-aa79-72becd452803)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
