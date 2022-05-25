Teleperformance named a "Top 2" global leader based on holistic approach to Trust Safety

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, has been recognized for the second year in a row as one of only five Leaders in Everest Group's 2022 PEAK Matrix for Trust and Safety Content Moderation. Everest Group is an independent research firm focused on strategic IT, engineering services, business services and sourcing.

18 service providers were evaluated based on multiple areas of expertise and capabilities: Trust and Safety, Service Provider landscape, and Strengths and Limitations of service providers. The rankings are a result of exhaustive research into service provider content moderation operations, discussions with clients, and ongoing analysis of the trust and safety market.

The need for trustworthy and safe content on company websites and social media platforms is high. Increasing numbers of digital channels, combined with the ability for people to easily post any content, including misinformation, remains a large challenge for the digital world. Everest Group commended Teleperformance for its investment in protecting its employees and helping to create a safe online environment.

"Creating a safe and secure online environment is critically important to our company, our clients and their users and partners" said Akash Pugalia, Global President Trust Safety, Teleperformance. "Bad actors, hackers and people who want to do harm via online channels can cause extensive damage to others. We have designed and implemented policies to safeguard the users of these platforms and our digital first responders while ensuring brand trust for our clients. We continue to invest heavily in moderator training, coaching and education along with multiple additional safeguards to address content moderation realities for all stakeholders including users, brands and clients."

The Everest Group report specifically cites Telepeformance strengths for Trust Safety capabilities, deep industry and domain expertise, superior analytics capabilities, scale of operation and delivery presence in naming Teleperformance as a leader.

"Companies of all sizes are challenged with how to provide safe and secure content on their websites and other digital channels, and Teleperformance is committed to helping make the Web a safer place for all," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO, Teleperformance. The safety and well-being of our employees and protecting our clients and their brands are top Group priorities. Teleperformance constantly enhances training, support services and analytical technologies to protect our people and to assist our clients in identifying and removing harmful content. We are pleased to see our efforts reflected well in the 2022 Everest Group's global rankings."

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

