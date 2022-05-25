Procedures for making available or consulting information relating to the Combined General Meeting of June 15, 2022

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) informs its shareholders that its combined general meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 3 p.m., at the Maison de la Mutualité, 24, rue Saint-Victor, 75005 Paris, France. Given the current health context, the Company may be required to modify the procedures for holding and/or participating in this General Meeting, depending on legislative, regulatory and health changes that may occur after the date of this release.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2022 General Meeting on the Company's website https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/shareholders, which could be update in order to precise the final procedures regarding the participation in the General Meeting according to health and/or legal requirements.

Shareholders are reminded that they may exercise their voting rights remotely prior to the General Meeting either by mailing the paper voting form or electronically via Internet through the secure voting platform Votaccess. Shareholders may also give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party of their choice in the same manner. Shareholders wishing to attend the General Meeting in person are reminded that their attendance will be subject to compliance with applicable sanitary measures.

In addition to the legally regulated system of written questions, shareholders will have the possibility to send written questions by e-mail after the deadline set by the regulations until the date of the General Meeting via the following address AGveoliaenvironnement.ve@veolia.com. These written questions will be answered during the general meeting, on the basis of a representative selection of the topics that have attracted the attention of the shareholders and within the time limit.

In order to allow shareholders to participate in this meeting under the best possible conditions, the general meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website (www.veolia.com) and the video will also be available on a deferred basis in accordance with the timeframe provided for by the regulations.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion) containing the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders as well as a notice of amendment to the notice of meeting (avis rectificatif l'avis de réunion) were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) (French Legal Gazette of Mandatory Legal Announcements) respectively on April 15 and 18, 2022 and the notice of meeting (avis de convocation) in the BALO on May 25, 2022. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these notices of meeting (avis de réunion et de convocation

The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/espace-finance, under the heading "General Meeting 2022", in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005874/en/

Contacts:

Analysts and Investors

Ronald Wasylec Ariane de Lamaze

Tel.: 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80