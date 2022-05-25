StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Partners with DiagnoseAtHome to Offer Aristotle Multi-Cancer Blood Test in Canada and USA

First-ever mRNA gene expression, multi-cancer panel simultaneously screens for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has partnered with DiagnoseAtHome ("DAH") to make the Company's multi-cancer blood test, Aristotle®, available to DiagnoseAtHome's patients in Canada and the USA. Built on StageZero's proprietary mRNA gene expression technology platform, Aristotle is a next-generation test which simultaneously screens for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood.

DiagnoseAtHome offers accessible at-home health and lab testing solutions, allowing businesses, organizations, and healthcare providers to offer safe, accurate and discreet lab testing to patients as an alternative to in-person laboratory visits. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, DAH partners with telehealth organizations, assisted living, long-term care facilities, corporations, self-insured employers, healthcare providers, and clinics.

"Our partnership with DiagnoseAtHome allows greater access to early cancer screening for their many clients and broadens the availability of Aristotle® in Canada and the USA," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "Growing our patient base and expanding the availability of our early cancer test is a key pillar in our Growth Strategy. We look forward to working with DiagnoseAtHome and their patients and clients."

""Our partnership with StageZero Life Sciences furthers our mission to provide accessible cutting edge diagnostic solutions to patients and providers at scale" said Dr Ian Plener, founder of DiagnoseAtHome. By onboarding Aristotle to the DAH platform, we are better able to provide our patients and providers with a novel approach to early cancer screening. Growing our laboratory network will further enhance the breadth of curated laboratory solutions available to our growing patient and provider base. We look forward to working with the entire StageZero Life Sciences team."

Aristotle is the first-ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. The Aristotle test works by interrogating mRNA from a sample of whole blood and detecting gene expression profiles indicative of specific cancers. Aristotle screens for the molecular signatures associated with multiple, individual cancers, including breast, ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, liver, stomach, prostate, and others.

To learn more, please visit https://www.stagezerolifesciences.com/aristotle-test.html.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and unique telehealth programs that provide clinical interventions to assist patients who currently have cancer (COC Protocol) as well as help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

The Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. Developed by scientists and oncologists, the COC Protocol is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use, which may make it more difficult overall for cancer cells to survive, grow, and adapt to changing conditions in the body. As a result, such cells can potentially become more vulnerable to attack from cell-killing therapies such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The patented COC Protocol incorporates a multifaceted approach, supported by peer-reviewed scientific studies, which highlight the potential of certain treatments to target the specific energy requirements of cancer cells, impacting their ability to grow and multiply.

AVRT is a physician-Led, telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease. Our program includes: a comprehensive online health evaluation; blood tests to measure markers of inflammation and metabolism; an in-depth initial physician consultation; regular physician follow-up appointments and interval screening.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

About DiagnoseAtHome:

DiagnoseAtHome is a multichannel health technology company specializing in at-home health and laboratory testing solutions, allowing businesses, organizations and healthcare providers to offer safe, accurate and discreet lab testing to patients as an alternative to in-person laboratory visits. DiagnoseAtHome has partnered with leading virtual care organizations, corporations and healthcare providers to support modern and scalable accessibility to diagnostic testing. Harnessing a leading proprietary technology platform, DAH delivers the most comprehensive, affordable and efficient at-home lab testing platform with the most expansive test menu. DAH's propriety technology platform integrates with a broad network of ISO, CLIA and CAP-certified high complex laboratory partners, providing the most reliable, accurate and expansive at-home laboratory capabilities. DAH's logistics arm has perfected over-the-mail testing, providing best in class medical kitting, stability and results validation. With a focus on research and innovation, the DAH platform will continue to be at the forefront of health tech innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Important Safety Information

The Aristotle®, and ColonSentry® tests were developed, and their performance characteristics determined, by Stage Zero Life Sciences, Inc. They have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These tests are performed in a CLIA certified laboratory and are intended for clinical purposes. These tests must be ordered by and used only in consultation with a healthcare provider.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Rebecca Greco

1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838

rgreco@stagezerols.com

Media Contact

Kristin Villiotte

SHIFT Communications

kvilliotte@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702700/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Partners-with-DiagnoseAtHome-to-Offer-AristotleR-Multi-Cancer-Blood-Test-in-Canada-and-USA