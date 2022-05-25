Summary: Recently, Vidy introduced the Ethereum-based Vidy Crypto Asset. Vidy and VidyX are digital assets protected by cryptography.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - In a recent development, Vidy introduced the Ethereum-based Vidy Crypto Asset. VIDYX is a new token created by Vidy. Along with the presence of VidyX, there is also a "Tradable Data Contract" (shortened to TDC). The TDC is a form of Smart Contract, where user data will be systematized, and user identity will be anonymized.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/125081_533719ee04637a0e_001full.jpg

The VidyCoin ecosystem consists of two tokens, i.e., VIDYX (TRC - 10 Tron) and VIDY (ERC - 20 Ethereum). VIDYX is a utility token that drives tradable data contracts on the blockchain. VIDY is a platform token that provides a staking mechanism for VIDYX withdrawals, bonuses, and campaign priority access.

VIDY and VIDYX both are tokens of the Vidy project, a company that develops new media technologies. Patrick Colangelo has created the Vidy Project, providing a platform for users to generate digital assets from their activities on the internet.

The VidyX framework will also develop shops, video owners, consumers, and e-commerce. Vidy's "invisible embed layer video in keyword" technology can also seamlessly connect with websites worldwide and with high compatibility. VidyX has officially launched after two years of preparation and can be directly related to the Vidy video layer as an essential part of the Vidy ecosystem.





Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/125081_533719ee04637a0e_002full.jpg

VIDYX will be the core token on the Vidy platform, which functions as a reward token when a user watches a video. Whenever a user earns from watching a video by holding down the highlighted text, VIDYX will go directly to the user's "invisible wallet." Users can now view their earnings or use VIDYX to transact and purchase goods on sites that accept VIDYX tokens.

Furthermore, Vidy and VidyX also joined the NFT platform to expand their services in handling traditional and crypto businesses. Vidy and VidyX provide a place for internet users to make their activities automatically generate into digital assets. In the Vidy and VidyX ecosystem, users can place video ads into on-page keywords. In short, every time a user watches a video, they will get a reward. Later, users can access the video to enter the digital marketplace to exchange VIDYX for a brand coupon which can be used for redemption in physical stores.

The objective of VidyX is to decentralize the profitable areas of the global economy, named digital advertising. Therefore, VidyX generates crypto assets by watching videos and boosting internet advertising. Besides that, Vidy also brings transparency to the Digital Advertising Industry. Vidy provides a 'Prioritized Cross-Shard Data Store,' allowing advertisers to audit all digital advertising performance on their network.

Users can swap their VIDY for VIDYX anytime. Upon sending their VIDY to the Swap Address, user's VIDYX will be locked up for 2 months from the moment of transfer, and then released back to their same send address upon KYC verification at the end of the 2 months. For questions on swapping, contact through the Vidy official Telegram channel.

Intending users and potential holders must visit the https://www.gate.io/ exchanger to buy VIDY and VIDYX. For further information about the Vidy project, visit https://vidy.com/vidycoins.html. To connect with the community of Vidy Project, follow on Twitter or Telegram.

Details:

Company name: VIDY, Singapore

Contact person name: Matthew Lim

Address: 9 TEMASEK BOULEVARD #04-02 SUNTEC TOWER TWO SINGAPORE 038989

Email: matthew@vidyasia.com

Website url: https://vidy.com/vidycoins.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125081