Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET)("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in the Leopard Lake Property, 7,383 hectares on the boundary of the Wabigoon and Quetico sub-provinces, located 180 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario and approximately 20km east of the past-producing Northern Empire Mine (150,000 oz. Au; 20,000 oz. Ag).

Leopard Lake Project Highlights:

District Scale - Property situated on the largely unexplored crustal scale break between the Wabigoon and Quetico sub-provinces where historic production of 4+ million oz. Au from a combination of quartz-carbonate vein systems/shears and sulphide replaced iron formation and includes porphyry-hosted vein mineralization (Figure 1).

Excellent Access - Main Provincial highway is 2 km north of the claim block and extensive network of roads and trails crisscross the property. Recent logging activities has created new access to the claim block allowing low-cost initial prospecting to be completed in 2022.

Overlooked - Very underexplored crustal-scale break/sub-province boundary between the Wabigoon (metavolcanic rock dominated) and Quetico (metasedimentary rock dominated) sub-provinces. The entire tenure is underlain by metasedimentary rocks of the Quetico Sub-Province. No previous gold exploration is recorded in this package of rocks despite close proximity to major structural zones. Exploration in the nearby Beardmore Gold Camp has focussed entirely on the metavolcanic belts and has overlooked the adjacent metasedimentary rocks.

Proven Regional Endowment - Approximately 20km east of the past-producing Northern Empire Mine (150,000 oz. Au; 20,000 oz. Ag) and within the same stratigraphic belt of the BGB (Southern Volcanic Unit; SVU).

Stated Dr. Rob Carpenter, P. Geo, Co-Chairman of Prospector: "The Leopard Lake Property offers a rare district scale opportunity in the largely unexplored portion of Ontario, with a crustal scale break that has hosted numerous robust gold deposits elsewhere. This opportunity is a great example of the PPP strategy to acquire district scale exploration projects which have been traditionally overlooked by previous folks due to technology, prevailing dogma or access."





Figure 1. Leopard Lake Project Location and Geology Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/125309_5436ce9874ad8bac_002full.jpg

Leopard Lake Project Overview

The Leopard Lake project comprises 7,383 ha (73.83 km2) located 180 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario and approximately 20km east of the past-producing Northern Empire Mine (150,000 oz. Au; 20,000 oz. Ag) and represents a rare opportunity to acquire previously unexplored rocks within a well-known gold district.

The Project covers a crustal-scale break/sub-province boundary between the Wabigoon (metavolcanic rock dominated) and Quetico (metasedimentary rock dominated) sub-provinces. Historical gold mines and current gold exploration camps are located throughout the Beardmore-Geraldton greenstone belt and adjacent Wabigoon sub-province in moderately to steeply dipping ductile to brittle-ductile shear zones in many types of lithologies, with various metamorphic grades, and alteration styles. The shear zones typically strike east west along the boundary of the Beardmore-Geraldton greenstone belt with the Wabigoon sub-province to the north as well as along the boundary with the Quetico sub-province to the south. The Leopard Project covers a underexplored portion of the gold bearing crustal-scale break/sub-province boundary where deformation and structures offer favourable setting for gold mineralization.

Planned Work Program

Following a digital complication and audit of the available historical data for the project, an initial prospecting program will have a strong emphasis on structurally controlled alteration zones. Localized ground physics of select targets would likely follow should targets warrant.

Leopard Lake Acquisition Agreement

Prospector has acquired a 100% interest in the Leopard Lake claim block from the vendors (John Robins, James Paterson, Daniel MacNeil, Alan Wainwright, Jeff Sundar, Ronnie Therriault, Jodie Gibson, and Grant Lockhart) for 1,250,000 shares of Prospector. There are no work commitments or royalties.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., VP Exploration of Prospector, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a Discovery Group Company with a business model focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects and create shareholder value through new discoveries. The Company's focus is to identify underexplored or overlooked mineral districts which display important structural and mineralogical similarities with well-endowed mining camps. The majority of the projects acquired by Prospector occur in Ontario, Canada, which is a tier-1 mining jurisdiction with abundant overlooked geological regions with high mineral potential. Prospector engages proactively with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

