Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power Reports On The 2022 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual Meeting ("the Meeting") held on May 25, 2022, in a virtual-only meeting format.



The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present electronically and by proxy at the Meeting was 153,441,644, representing 66.34% of Northland's outstanding voting shares.

The nine nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors, including the new Director, Eckhardt Ruemmler, were elected. Information on each of the Director Nominees is contained in Northland's Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2022, which is available on the company's website at northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com)

The votes received were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld

Percent John W. Brace 148,846,827 97.26% 4,196,465 2.74% Linda L. Bertoldi 152,866,132 99.88% 177,160 0.12% Lisa Colnett 151,580,320 99.04% 1,462,972 0.96% Kevin Glass 152,465,677 99.62% 577,615 0.38% Russell Goodman 147,673,731 96.49% 5,369,561 3.51% Keith Halbert 152,479,115 99.63% 564,177 0.37% Helen Mallovy Hicks 151,163,335 98.77% 1,879,957 1.23% Ian Pearce 137,570,472 89.89% 15,472,820 10.11% Eckhardt Ruemmler 152,876,409 99.89% 166,883 0.11%

The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at nine and the election proceeded on that basis.

The Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors of Northland, and setting of their remuneration, until the next annual meeting was approved. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 132,180,083 86.14% 21,261,561 13.86%

Northland's approach to executive compensation was accepted. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 147,615,404 96.45% 5,427,888 3.55%

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

