Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, reports its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. UGE reports all amounts in US dollars.

In Q1 2022, UGE continued to grow its business of developing, building, financing, and operating community and commercial solar facilities.

Key business and financial highlights for Q1 2022 included:

Project development backlog declined to 144MW as of March 31, 2022, primarily due to decreases in the size of six Maine assets, but has since increased to 173MW as of May 25, 2022. In total the Company now has 337MW of projects in development.





Operating assets stayed constant at 1.4MW but are set to expand by June 30, 2022 as 1.5MW of projects are currently under construction and expected to be operational by June 30, 2022.





Energy generation revenue grew 59% quarter over quarter to $44K with 85% gross margins on operating assets of 1.4MW versus 0.9MW in the prior year. Engineering services revenue had a fourfold increase to $142K with significant gross margin improvement. As expected, EPC revenue declined 52% in line with the Company's strategy to move away from this line of business.





Cash used in operations was $0.71 MM. A net loss of $1.56 MM, or $0.05 per share, was realized as the Company invests in developing its project portfolio towards its 100MW by 2024 goal. In the prior year the Company realized a net loss of $1.07MM. The primary reason for the wider loss in Q1 2022 was due to the expansion of the team as the Company scales.





Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company closed its third green bond for gross proceeds of CAD$2.876 million.

"Interest in community solar remains strong as evidenced by our increasing project backlog and pipeline," said UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk. "So far in 2022, we have made great strides in refining our team and processes as we continue to scale the Company. Although we are navigating shorter-term industry constraints, we remain confident in achieving our 2024 goal of surpassing 100MW of operating assets. Until then, we look forward to continued growth throughout the year."

Full financial results and Management's Discussion and Analysis are posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) as well as on the Company's website.

Online Webinar Details

UGE's CEO Nick Blitterswyk and CFO Stephanie Bird will host a webinar to provide further analysis of the financial results and to answer investor questions following the presentation. Interested parties can register for the webinar at:

Date: Thursday May 27, 2022

Time: 10:00am EDT

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

