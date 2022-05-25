Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - 2736130 Ontario Inc. announces today that it has filed an early warning report announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 13,688,182 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Deveron Corp. (the "Company"), representing approximately 11.02% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Early Warning Disclosure

Deveron's head office is located at 1702-141 Adelaide Street West, Toronto ON M5H 3L5.

2736130 Ontario Inc.'s head office is located at 130 Dufferin Avenue, Suite 1101, London, ON N6A 5R2.

In connection with Deveron's purchase of shares in A & L Canada Laboratories East, Inc. ("A&L") from 2736130 Ontario Inc., as partial consideration, 2736130 Ontario Inc. was issued 13,688,182 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.55 per Common Share, representing approximately 11.02% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the Acquisition, 2736130 Ontario Inc. and its affiliates had no ownership or control over securities in the capital of Deveron. Depending on market conditions and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, 2736130 Ontario Inc. may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares or other securities of Deveron.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103-The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available at www.sedar.com under Deveron's issuer profile. To obtain copies of the early warning report, please contact David MacMillan at dmacmillan@deveron.com.

Contact

Name: 2736130 Ontario Inc.

Address: 130 Dufferin Avenue, Suite 1101, London, ON N6A 5R2

Jurisdiction: Incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario)

Business: Passive holding company

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125262