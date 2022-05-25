Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - Quinsam Capital Corporation (CSE: QCA) ("Quinsam" or the "Company") is announcing its Q1/2022 results, with a net loss of $1.7 million for the quarter ($0.02 per share basic, $0.02 fully diluted) versus net income of $3.6 million ($0.03 per share basic, $0.03 fully diluted) in Q1/2021.

"At March 31, 2022, we had net assets of approximately $0.28 per share outstanding," said Roger Dent, CEO. "Our shares continue to trade at a very steep discount of about 2/3 from NAV."

Recent Activity

Small cap market conditions were difficult in Q1/2022 and have remained so to date in Q2/2022.

Quinsam raised cash in Q1/2022 with net sales of investments of over $900,000. As at March 31, 2022, we had cash of approximately $765,000. Since that time, our largest investee, a cannabis operation in Guelph (Med Compassion Cannabis Farms/251 Massey Road) completed a major refinancing. As a result, we received over $1.5 million in principal, interest and fees from this investee. This has reduced our cannabis exposure by approximately 5% and has resulted in our current cash balance growing to over $2 million.

Given recent market volatility, we have been hesitant about new investments. Also, we are trying to find new investments that allow Quinsam to be a differentiated vehicle in the market.

We have made one new recent investment, a $200,000 investment in Silver Eagle Mines. This investment will provide us with an equity position of over 10% in this company as well as a substantial warrant position. Silver Eagle has a very interesting organic phosphate opportunity in Nevada. Silver Eagle had a very modest pre-money valuation in the $1 million vicinity. Silver Eagle has filed a non-offering prospectus and we are hoping for a listing prior to year-end. Given the minimal pre-money value, fertilizer prices and agricultural supply concerns, we are optimistic that this investment can perform very well even in current market conditions.

Given prevailing market conditions, the timing of future liquidity events is difficult to predict. We are still expecting liquidity events in the coming months from numerous issuers including Gefion, Above Food, Forrest Innovations, Pfane, Zodiac Gold, Electro Metals & Mining and Chargerquest. Given recent market conditions, we are obviously cautious in our outlook. That being said, these companies have all in our opinion made good progress since we invested.

Issuer Bid

In Q1/2022, Quinsam acquired no shares pursuant to its issuer bid to acquire up to 5,174,605 shares that commenced on August 31, 2021 and will terminate on August 30, 2022. To date, the Company has acquired 3,449,000 shares pursuant to this issuer bid. Quinsam has now repurchased and cancelled over 20 million shares since 2018 pursuant to its issuer bids, resulting in significant NAV per share accretion for remaining shareholders.

About Quinsam Capital Corporation

Quinsam is a merchant bank with a focus on "small cap" investments which it believes are undervalued. We do not invest on behalf of third parties or offer investment advice.

Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material events. Quinsam may choose to announce certain investments once the company has finished buying its position because we feel that this information helps investors understand our decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.

