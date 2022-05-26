Consumer-protection law firm says claimants harmed by Daimler's emissions-cheating scandal should act now

Hagens Berman EMEA, the London-based consumer-protection law firm of globally renowned U.S. class-action firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, is urging those affected by Mercedes' emissions-cheating scandal to register their claims now, amid a £193 million settlement reached in the U.K. regarding Volkswagen's similar Dieselgate scandal.

"Now is the time for those affected by Mercedes' emissions-cheating scandal to sign up and register their claims," said Steve Berman, co-managing director of Hagens Berman EMEA. "Given the Volkswagen settlement, consumers affected by the same cheating carried out by Mercedes should act now."

Current and former owners, lessees, and fleet operators of affected Mercedes vehicles in England and Wales who are interested in finding out more about the Hagens Berman EMEA group litigation against Mercedes may visit www.mercedes-dieselclaims.co.uk.

Leaders in the U.S. VW Dieselgate Litigation

Berman led Hagens Berman's U.S. litigation against Volkswagen when news of its diesel emissions-cheating became public in 2016. He served as a court-appointed member of the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the VW consumer litigation and part of the Settlement Negotiating team, and the firm was the first in the nation to file a lawsuit against Volkswagen for its emissions cheating. The settlement is the largest brought against an automaker $14.7 billion. The U.S. law firm then went on to secure an additional $1.6 billion in settlements on behalf of Volkswagen franchise dealerships who were also left blindsided by the Dieselgate scandal.

Mercedes Emissions Cheating

Hagens Berman's U.S. litigation against Mercedes returned more than $700 million to U.S. owners of affected Mercedes dirty diesel BlueTEC vehicles and led to a $2.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency, and others in 2020. The firm is the only one bringing claims for those in England and Wales that has prior experience litigating against Mercedes regarding emissions.

"With our resources and prior experience both with Volkswagen and Mercedes' emissions-cheating scandals in the U.S., we are well-prepared to bring these claims against the same automakers in England and Wales," he added.

Those affected by Mercedes' emissions-cheating in England and Wales may find out more information and register at www.mercedes-dieselclaims.co.uk. Answers and further information regarding the case can be found at the firm's Frequently Asked Questions.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a consumer-rights class-action law firm with nine offices across the U.S. Hagens Berman EMEA LLP is headquartered in London and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. The firm's tenacious drive for plaintiffs' rights has earned it numerous accolades, awards and titles of "Most Feared Plaintiff's Firm," and MVPs and Trailblazers of class-action law. Hagens Berman's track record spans many practice areas, with record-breaking settlements and victories in the areas of automotive litigation, securities, consumer-rights cases, pension protection and more.

Some of the firm's highlights include State Tobacco Litigation ($206 billion settlement), Visa MasterCard ATM Antitrust Litigation ($27 billion settlement), Toyota Sudden, Unintended Acceleration ($1.6 billion settlement), E-books Antitrust Litigation ($560 million settlement), Enron Pension Protection Litigation ($250 million settlement), Charles Schwab Securities Litigation ($235 million settlement), NCAA Grant in Aid Scholarships Litigation ($208 million settlement), as well as many other record-setting achievements.

Read more about Hagens Berman's victories and record-breaking settlements at www.hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

