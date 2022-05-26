The inverter and battery manufacturer says its new Sella 2 factory will produce cells for its residential solar-plus-battery products as well as for other applications.Israeli solar inverter and battery manufacturer SolarEdge this week announced it has started producing test battery cells at a new factory in South Korea. SolarEdge said it expects to ramp to full production at the 2 GWh-per-year-production capacity Sella 2 fab in Chungcheongbuk-Do this year. The company's Kokam Ltd lithium-ion battery subsidiary will operate the facility, which can be scaled up. The site, at Eumseong Innovation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...