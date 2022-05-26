Anzeige
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
GlobeNewswire
26.05.2022 | 09:41
Listing of EfTEN United Property Fund on Baltic Funds List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-26 09:33 CEST --


According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on May 3, 2022, up to 2,623,860 EfTEN United Property Fund units
with a nominal value of 10 EUR (EfTEN United Property Fund unit, ISIN code:
EE3500001609) managed by EfTEN Capital AS will be listed on Baltic Fund List
after the following conditions are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer fund units have been transferred to the securities accounts of
   investors in Estonian CSD if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the fund management company
   has submitted the respective report to the Exchange.


The aforementioned conditions are met as of May 26, 2022. Proceeding from the
above and according to the results of the offering, 2,483,860 fund units of
EfTEN United Property Fund will be listed on Baltic Fund List as of Tuesday,
May 31, 2022. 



 Additional info:

Fund management company's name EfTEN Capital AS     
Fund manager's short name    EFC            
Fund's name           EfTEN United Property Fund
ISIN code            EE3500001609       
Nominal value of one security  10 EUR          
Number of securities      2,483,860         
Orderbook short name      EFCUPFFT         
Orderbook ID          258395          
List              Fund List         


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
