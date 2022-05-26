Listing of EfTEN United Property Fund on Baltic Funds List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-26 09:33 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on May 3, 2022, up to 2,623,860 EfTEN United Property Fund units with a nominal value of 10 EUR (EfTEN United Property Fund unit, ISIN code: EE3500001609) managed by EfTEN Capital AS will be listed on Baltic Fund List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer fund units have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian CSD if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the fund management company has submitted the respective report to the Exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of May 26, 2022. Proceeding from the above and according to the results of the offering, 2,483,860 fund units of EfTEN United Property Fund will be listed on Baltic Fund List as of Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Additional info: Fund management company's name EfTEN Capital AS Fund manager's short name EFC Fund's name EfTEN United Property Fund ISIN code EE3500001609 Nominal value of one security 10 EUR Number of securities 2,483,860 Orderbook short name EFCUPFFT Orderbook ID 258395 List Fund List Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.