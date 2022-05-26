Appointment demonstrates Group commitment to building long-term client relationships

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, today announces the appointment of Emer Dolan to President of RWS's Enterprise Internationalization Group (EIG) and as a member of the RWS Executive Team.

The EIG, part of RWS's Language Services division, works closely with the largest technology enterprise clients, building highly integrated solutions that enable them to continually innovate, anticipate trends and scale their global operations. Offering a range of solutions, from localization, data analysis and testing to Linguistic Quality Assurance and video localization, the EIG includes more than 1,000 linguistic and technical experts across the globe.

"Our clients are, and must always be, our top priority beyond everything else," explains Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. "Emer's appointment demonstrates our clear commitment to always put customers first, deliver on our promises and provide best-in-class solutions that meet current and future needs."

Emer will oversee the EIG's commercial operations and the delivery of highly integrated and effective solutions for RWS's enterprise clients. She will also hold overall responsibility for developing RWS's AI Data Services proposition, which includes data collection and generation, data annotation and labelling and data validation. All these services help enterprises build more reliable AI applications.

"It's a great privilege to work with our clients. They're open to new ideas, innovations and strategies that will enable them to stay ahead in their field," explains Emer Dolan, President of RWS's Enterprise Internationalization Group. "The EIG's deep expertise in different cultures, languages and technology has been built over 25 years, putting us in a unique position to support clients with highly customized solutions that address both their short and long-term challenges."

Emer has 25 years' experience in internationalization and enterprise software services. She spent several years at Microsoft where she held senior positions, before joining RWS in 2015 as a Program Director.

Click here to learn more about RWS's Executive Team.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Our clients include 90 of the world's top 100 brands, the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 19 of the top 20 patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We work in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from 80+ global locations across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

