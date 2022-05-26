JIMMY Technology Europe: JIMMY LAUNCHES 3-IN-1 WET/DRY VACUUM HW10 ON GEEKBUYING AND GEEKMAXI

One is enough: Clean your entire house thoroughly, effortlessly and efficiently

BERLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JIMMY, an innovator in home cleaning appliances, is launching a 3-in-1 cordless wet/dry vacuum cleaner-JIMMY Sirius HW10 on May 31st 2022.

JIMMY HW10 is the Most Powerful 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuums, Upright Vacuums and Mops in the Market

JIMMY Sirius HW10 is a versatile machine. This vacuum can be used as a mop for washing floors, an upright vacuum, and a handheld vacuum. It's featured with a brushless digital motor that delivers 400W power and 18KPa suction, more powerful than many other wet/dry vacuums in the market.

Smart Suction Adjustment, Work Smoothly for Both Hard-Floor and Carpets

To facilitate your whole-house cleaning, HW10 is designed with auto mode in which the suction power can be adjusted automatically according to different floor types.

While most wet/dry vacuums contain only one brush roll, HW10 is equipped with 2 brush rolls, including a hard-floor brush roll for washing hard floors and a unique carpet brush roll that easily removes the dust and debris deep in your carpets. Besides, with a specially designed brush head, it enables streak-free cleaning along edges and in hard-to-reach corners.

Big OLCD Screen, Voice Reminder, and Self Cleaning System, Free Your Hands!

The OLCD screen with a voice reminder makes the wireless cleaning machine standout as well. The intelligent display offers a clear and colorful picture presenting all the real-time information you need. The voice assistant can remind you to add water when the clean water tank is empty, to clean the dirty water tank when it's full of sewage, etc.

The self-cleaning system, it can not only wash the brush roll and the air path, but also dry the brush roll after self-washing, setting your hands completely free from washing the dirty brush roll and keeping the machine clean and odor-free. HW10 comes with multiple brush tools at no extra cost as well, satisfy the daily cleaning work.

First Release Event with Geekbuying, Geekmaxi

To celebrate the event, JIMMY has a special offer priced at €499.99 only on the global e-commerce platform, Geekbuying and Geekmaxi from May 31st to June 7th, 2022.

