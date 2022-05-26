Key Points

Erik ten Hag appointed as men's first team manager and started May 23rd

For the 2021/22 Premier League season, the men's first team finished in 6 th place, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League for the 2022/23 season

The women's first team finished the 2021/22 FA Women's Super League season in 4 th place

The new Fans' Advisory Board met for the first time to strengthen fan engagement

Master planners have been appointed to explore options for redevelopment of Old Trafford

Record memberships sold, and record sales and renewals of season tickets and executive club memberships sold for the 2022/23 season

Normal pre-season Tour operations to resume this summer with stops in Thailand, Australia and Norway in July 2022

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2022 fiscal third quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Management Commentary

Richard Arnold, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "It has clearly been a disappointing season for the men's first team. Work is well underway to address this, led by our Football Director, John Murtough and our new manager, Erik ten Hag. Resilience and high standards are core values for Manchester United, and we are determined to achieve better results next season and beyond. Faith in youth is another key tenet of the Club and the continued success of our Academy gives us confidence in the future. Looking at the wider football landscape, we have seen significant developments in the reform of FIFA's Agent Regulations, access criteria for UEFA club competitions post-2024 and UEFA Financial Fair Play rules. Overall, these changes demonstrate a welcome trend towards stronger governance and greater financial sustainability in European football. Off the pitch, our revenues have continued to recover from the pandemic, reflecting the enduring strength of our commercial operations, which in turn support our ability to continue to invest in the Club."

Football Developments

We have initiated or made progress on a series of measures to strengthen our football operations. These included:

Completed the search for the new manager, led by John Murtough, Football Director, leading to the appointment of Erik ten Hag

Further re-structured the scouting and recruitment department

New Director of Data Science joined in March

Men's Academy Under-18s team won the FA Youth Cup in front of a record 67,000+ fans at Old Trafford while the women's Under-21s won the FA WSL Academy League title and the WSL Academy Cup

Announced a return to normal pre-season Tour operations with visits to Thailand, Australia and Norway in July 2022

Fan Engagement

Strengthening engagement with fans remains a key strategic priority, and included the following initiatives:

Held the first meeting of the Fans' Advisory Board in January, and a second meeting in April with both meetings attended by Executive Co-Chairman, Joel Glazer

Reformed policies governing the sale of cup match tickets in consultation with fan representatives to offer fans more flexibility and choice

Appointed the first Head of Fan Engagement

Venue and Operations

Along with the normalization of Matchday operations and the return of fans post-Covid, Venue and Operations further achieved:

A record level of global memberships sold for the 2021/22 season

Master planners were engaged to explore options for the development of Old Trafford

Safe standing trials commenced in January and planning is now underway for a potential expansion

Season tickets and Executive Club sales for the 2022/23 season completed on 20 May and achieved record sales and quickest sell-out

Partnerships and Alliances

A strong quarter of new or renewed partnership deals post-COVID included:

Launch of a new multi-year training kit partner, Tezos

Renewed global sponsorship partnerships with Visit Malta and Maui Jim

Digital Products and Services

Content-led digital fan engagement continues to support growth in e-commerce sales at double the rate of the prior year. Other digital initiatives completed, or in progress, included:

Launch of an upgraded Club app fully integrated with MUTV content in May

Achieved average monthly reach of 500 million users throughout the quarter across all social media platforms combined

Industry Developments and Governance

There have been several significant developments in football governance, including reform of:

UEFA Financial Sustainability rules, effective July 2022, which will ultimately include a 70% cap on men's squad costs

FIFA's Football Agent Regulations

UEFA club competition format and access criteria post-2024, which will increase the number of matches in the league phase of the Champions League to eight matches and will provide an additional two places in the expanded Champions League to the country associations with the best collective performance by their clubs in the previous season.

Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except (loss)/earnings per share) Three months ended 31 March 2022 Nine months ended 31 March 2022 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Commercial revenue 65.6 58.1 12.9% 194.4 180.4 7.8% Broadcasting revenue 51.5 58.6 (12.0%) 181.2 214.9 (15.7%) Matchday revenue 35.7 1.6 2,132.8% 89.1 4.8 1,756.8% Total revenue 152.8 118.3 29.2% 464.7 400.1 16.2% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 20.4 14.4 42.0% 89.6 105.5 (15.1%) Operating (loss)/profit (21.8) (21.6) 0.9% (26.6) (0.2) (13,157.0%) (Loss)/profit for the period (i.e. net (loss)/income) (27.7) (18.1) (53.0%) (44.7) 15.4 (390.3%) Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (17.01) (11.12) (53.0%) (27.4) 9.48 (389.0%) Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1) (22.4) (21.7) (3.2%) (27.5) (11.0) (150.0%) Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1) (13.75) (13.30) (3.4%) (16.89) (6.73) (151.0%) Non-current and current borrowings 591.5 528.2 12.0% 591.5 528.2 12.0% Cash and cash equivalents 95.8 84.7 13.1% 95.8 84.7 13.1% Net debt(1)/(2) 495.7 443.5 11.8% 495.7 443.5 11.8%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit/(loss) for the period, adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 7 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.

(2) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. Non-current and current borrowings and cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March 2022 reflect the impact of a £100 million drawdown on our revolving facilities.

COVID-19 Impact

Whilst the nature of the ongoing pandemic may result in UK government restrictions being re-imposed in the future, we continue to play matches at Old Trafford stadium in front of a full capacity crowd.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2021/22 season 6 12 11 9 38 2020/21 season 2 13 14 9 38 2019/20 remaining season 6 6 8 13 14 9 44 2019/20 season 7 13 9 3 32

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £65.6 million, an increase of £7.5 million, or 12.9%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £39.2 million, an increase of £3.4 million, or 9.4%, over the prior year quarter, due to new sponsorship agreements. The prior year quarter was affected by COVID-19 related variations.

revenue was £39.2 million, an increase of £3.4 million, or 9.4%, over the prior year quarter, due to new sponsorship agreements. The prior year quarter was affected by COVID-19 related variations. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £26.4 million, an increase of £4.1 million, or 18.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the closure of the Old Trafford based Megastore in the prior year quarter and the return of fans in the current year quarter.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £51.5 million, a decrease of £7.1 million, or 12.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing eight fewer home and away games across all competitions.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £35.7 million, an increase of £34.1 million, or 2,132.8%, over the prior year quarter, due to all nine home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd. All twelve home games in the prior year quarter were played behind closed doors.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £175.3 million, an increase of £36.8 million, or 26.6%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £101.8 million, an increase of £16.6 million, or 19.5%, over the prior year quarter due to investment in the first team playing squad.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £30.6 million, an increase of £11.9 million, or 63.6%, over the prior year quarter. This includes the impact of all home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd and costs related to the increased activity at the Old Trafford Megastore. In the prior year quarter, all home games were played behind closed doors.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £3.5 million, a decrease of £0.3 million or 7.3% over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £39.4 million, an increase of £8.6 million, or 28.1%, over the prior year quarter, due to investment in the first team playing squad. The unamortized balance of registrations on 31 March 2022 was £349.6 million.

(Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets

Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £0.7 million, compared to a loss of £1.4 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance (costs)/income

Net finance costs for the quarter were £14.1 million, compared to £1.4 million in the prior year quarter. The movement was driven by an unfavorable swing in foreign exchange rates in the current quarter compared to a smaller favorable swing in the prior year quarter.

Income tax

The income tax credit for the quarter was £8.2 million, compared to a credit of £4.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £8.4 million in the quarter to 31 March 2022, compared to an increase of £4.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £23.2 million, a decrease of £3.8 million compared to a net cash inflow in the prior year quarter of £27.0 million.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £0.7 million, a decrease of £1.1 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £3.2 million, a decrease of £4.7 million over the prior year quarter.

Net cash outflow from financing activities for the quarter was £11.3 million, compared to £11.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Net debt

Net Debt as of 31 March 2022 was £495.7 million, compared with £443.5 million as of 31 March 2021.

Dividend

A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 24 June 2022, to shareholders of record on 6 June 2022. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 3 June 2022.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning certain expectations and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets, net finance costs/income, exceptional items and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily loss/profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs/income), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)

Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives and foreign currency options, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on a normalized tax rate of 21%; 2021: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2021: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted (loss)/profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Nine months ended 31 March 31 March 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Commercial of total revenue 42.9% 49.1% 41.8% 45.1% Broadcasting of total revenue 33.7% 49.5% 39.0% 53.7% Matchday of total revenue 23.4% 1.4% 19.2% 1.2% 2021/22 Season 2020/21 Season 2021/22 Season 2020/21 Season Carryover 2019/20 Season Home Matches Played PL 6 6 15 14 3 UEFA competitions 1 2 4 5 1 Domestic Cups 2 4 3 4 Away Matches Played PL 5 8 14 15 3 UEFA competitions 1 2 4 5 2 Domestic Cups 1 4 1 Other Employees at period end 1,214 976 1,214 976 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 66.8% 72.0% 62.0% 59.7%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue from contracts with customers 152,848 118,286 464,749 400,108 Operating expenses (175,370) (138,444) (509,190) (400,576) Profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets 721 (1,424) 17,879 259 Operating loss (21,801) (21,582) (26,562) (209) Finance costs (17,676) (6,388) (40,267) (29,887) Finance income 3,568 4,948 9,033 48,170 Net finance (costs)/income (14,108) (1,440) (31,234) 18,283 (Loss)/profit before income tax (35,909) (23,022) (57,796) 18,074 Income tax credit/(expense) 8,182 4,911 13,128 (2,627) (Loss)/profit for the period (27,727) (18,111) (44,668) 15,447 Basic earnings per share: Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (17.01) (11.12) (27.40) 9.48 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) 163,003 162,939 163,000 162,939 Diluted earnings per share: Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (1) (17.01) (11.12) (27.40) 9.45 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) (1) 163,003 162,939 163,000 163,400

(1) For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2022 and the three months ended 31 March 2021, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited; in thousands)

As of 31 March 2022 30 June 2021 31 March 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 243,752 247,059 248,985 Right-of-use assets 4,510 4,383 4,719 Investment properties 20,343 20,553 20,623 Intangible assets 776,525 754,467 776,587 Deferred tax asset 61,928 Trade receivables 35,423 20,404 26,397 Derivative financial instruments 6,977 499 651 1,087,530 1,047,365 1,139,890 Current assets Inventories 2,692 2,080 2,363 Prepayments 19,388 7,407 12,586 Contract assets accrued revenue 45,524 40,544 50,279 Trade receivables 56,763 50,370 32,127 Other receivables 1,032 460 1,483 Income tax receivable 834 1,108 1,223 Derivative financial instruments 2,362 318 845 Cash and cash equivalents 95,791 110,658 84,715 224,386 212,945 185,621 Total assets 1,311,916 1,260,310 1,325,511

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)

(unaudited; in thousands)

As of 31 March 2022 30 June 2021 31 March 2021 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Treasury shares (21,305) (21,305) (21,305) Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve 804 (10,436) (11,212) Retained earnings (85,917) (13,652) 94,170 211,487 272,512 379,558 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 22,882 35,546 25,270 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 19,057 22,942 11,279 Trade and other payables 97,043 67,517 67,075 Borrowings 489,240 465,049 466,030 Lease liabilities 2,909 3,083 3,201 Derivative financial instruments 456 5,472 6,347 Provisions 4,805 4,157 636,392 603,766 579,202 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 140,047 117,984 108,766 Trade and other payables 216,190 192,661 180,374 Income tax liabilities 2,189 6,036 13,709 Borrowings 102,295 65,187 62,179 Lease liabilities 1,636 1,257 1,444 Derivative financial instruments 673 262 279 Provisions 1,007 645 464,037 384,032 366,751 Total equity and liabilities 1,311,916 1,260,310 1,325,511

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in thousands)

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) 31,708 35,654 77,828 110,164 Interest paid (8,284) (8,678) (18,237) (18,862) Interest received 2 1 5 2 Tax received/(paid) (246) 28 (4,347) (3,028) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 23,180 27,005 55,249 88,276 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (721) (1,782) (6,223) (4,940) Payments for intangible assets (10,419) (17,785) (101,334) (126,560) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 7,226 9,898 20,241 32,080 Payments for derivative financial assets (939) Net cash outflow from investing activities (3,914) (9,669) (87,316) (100,359) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 40,000 60,000 Principal elements of lease payments (436) (411) (1,284) (1,231) Dividends paid (10,892) (10,718) (21,561) (10,718) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (11,328) (11,129) 17,155 48,051 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,938 6,207 (14,912) 35,968 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 87,434 80,620 110,658 51,539 Effects of exchange rate movements on cash and cash equivalents 419 (2,112) 45 (2,792) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 95,791 84,715 95,791 84,715

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (27,727) (18,111) (44,668) 15,447 Adjustments: Income tax (credit)/expense (8,182) (4,911) (13,128) 2,627 Net finance costs/(income) 14,108 1,440 31,234 (18,283) (Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets (721) 1,424 (17,879) (259) Exceptional items 9,992 Amortization 39,444 30,728 113,231 94,730 Depreciation 3,521 3,795 10,791 11,244 Adjusted EBITDA 20,443 14,365 89,573 105,506

3 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (27,727) (18,111) (44,668) 15,447 Exceptional items 9,992 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings 11,102 (4,120) 21,662 (46,955) Foreign exchange (gains)/losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues (206) 14,631 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives (3,566) (85) (8,702) 361 Income tax (credit)/expense (8,182) (4,911) (13,128) 2,627 Adjusted (loss)/profit before income tax (28,373) (27,433) (34,844) (13,889) Adjusted income tax credit/(expense) (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2021: 21%)) 5,958 5,761 7,317 2,917 Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income) (22,415) (21,672) (27,527) (10,972) Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (13.75) (13.30) (16.89) (6.73) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) 163,003 162,939 163,000 162,939 Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (1) (13.75) (13.30) (16.89) (6.73) Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) (1) 163,003 162,939 163,000 162,939

(1) For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2022 and the three and nine months ended 31 March 2021, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the adjusted diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash generated from operations

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (27,727) (18,111) (44,668) 15,447 Income tax (credit)/expense (8,182) (4,911) (13,128) 2,627 (Loss)/profit before income tax (35,909) (23,022) (57,796) 18,074 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3,521 3,795 10,791 11,244 Amortization 39,444 30,728 113,231 94,730 (Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets (721) 1,424 (17,879) (259) Net finance costs/(income) 14,108 1,440 31,234 (18,283) Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 521 491 1,489 2,244 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on operating activities (4) (405) (306) 769 Reclassified from hedging reserve (221) 588 (191) 176 Changes in working capital: Inventories 184 429 (612) (177) Prepayments 8,909 4,600 (4,842) (5,308) Contract assets accrued revenue 16,707 15,516 (12,577) (4,313) Trade receivables (3,099) 26,560 (8,640) 89,816 Other receivables 78 (1,112) (572) (1,244) Contract liabilities deferred revenue (21,437) (31,174) 18,178 (70,288) Trade and other payables 9,174 5,796 5,310 (7,017) Provisions 453 1,010 Cash generated from operations 31,708 35,654 77,828 110,164

