Technical Textile Market Expected to be Worth $272.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global technical textile market size is estimated to reach USD 272.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The technical textile product exhibits exceptional strength, durability, and superior performance, which makes them fit for several industrial applications.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The 3D knitting manufacturing segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period owing to its stronger and more durable fabric nature.

In 2021, the hometech technical textile end-user segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 19.4%. The segment is likely to ascend at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing consumer demand for aesthetically appealing clothing and apparel is expected to increase the product demand in the segment.

In 2021, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market and accounted for over 46.6% of the total revenue owing to the increasing industrial development in the region. Favorable government policies coupled with the abundant availability of raw materials are expected to draw higher growth from the region over the forecast period.

, the technical textiles demand stood at 7,696.3 kilotons in 2021 and is expected to ascend at a significant rate during the forecast time on account of increasing application in sports, construction, and medical and healthcare industries. Prominent players in the market are involved in various initiatives such as advancing healthcare infrastructure, partnership, and scientific research in collaboration with various healthcare institutions. Moreover, government support and policies within the respective countries are expected to influence the market on a positive note.

Get more Insights from full market research report of 158 pages, "Technical Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Manufacturing (Thermo-forming, 3D Weaving, 3D Knitting), By End Use, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Technical Textile Market Growth & Trends

Increasing concern towards agriculture and attaining high crop yield is one of the major factors fueling the growth of agro textile in the market. Several nets manufactured under agro textile including plant nets, bird protection nets, monofil nets, root ball nets, and various others are extensively used for passive protection of agricultural seeds, crops, or fruits against any external damage.

Increasing technological advancements coupled with the rising demand for high-performance and energy-efficient fabric are acting as a propelling growth factor in the market. In addition, stringent government policies regarding the use of effective personal protective equipment have driven the market growth on a positive note.

Technical Textile Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global technical textile market based on manufacturing, end-use, and region:

Technical Textile Market - Manufacturing Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Thermo-forming

3D Weaving

3D Knitting

Nanotechnology

Heat-set Synthetics

Finishing Treatments

Hand-made Elements

Others

Technical Textile Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Agro Textiles

Buildtech Textiles

Indutech Textile

Hometech Textile

Medtech Textile

Packtech Textile

Protech Textile

Transtech Textile

Sportech Textile

Clothtech Textile

Others

Technical Textile Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Greece

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players in Technical Textile Market

Low & Bonar PLC

Freudenberg Group

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Toray Industries, Inc.

