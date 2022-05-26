Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1165H ISIN: CA74624E1007 Ticker-Symbol: L11A 
Tradegate
25.05.22
20:19 Uhr
0,144 Euro
-0,001
-0,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PURE GOLD MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURE GOLD MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1380,14525.05.
0,1360,14922:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PURE GOLD MINING
PURE GOLD MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PURE GOLD MINING INC0,144-0,62 %
SPROTT INC34,400+1,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.